Bob Dylan announces 2020 U.S. tour

Bob Dylan will be on the road again for a 2020 concert tour that includes at least eight West Coast dates, including a June 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego show in June that will mark his first area performance since his pair of 2016 concerts here at Humphreys.

The tour, announced Monday morning, includes opens June 4 in Oregon at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre in Bend and includes a July 18 concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It concludes July 12 at the Bethel Woods Performing Arts Center in Bethel Woods, N.Y.

That upstate New York venue is adjacent to the site of the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival, whose site was chosen in part because of its proximity to Dylan’s home at the time. He did not appear at the festival, although his former backing group, The Band, did.

All of Dylan’s 2020 U.S. tour dates, cities and ticket information appear below.

Advertisement

He and his five-man band will be preceded by two opening acts here and for the entire tour — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown, whose violinist, Elana James, was a member of Dylan’s touring band in 2005.

Dylan, 78, has performed multiple times at Pechanga Arena San Diego, first when it was known as the San Diego Sports Arena and, most recently, in 2012, when it was known as Valley View Casino Center. He opened his 1986 tour at the same venue with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as Dylan’s backing band.

The recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, Dylan performed more than 75 concerts with his band last year. It included a memorable U.S. tour-opening show at UC Irvine on Oct. 11, which was the first with his new drummer, Matt Chamberlain. Dylan’s U.S. tour is scheduled to be preceded by a dozen dates in Japan between April 1 and April 21.

Ticket prices for his June 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego concert range from $49.50 to $89.50 each, plus service charges.

Advertisement

Tickets for the show here, and the rest of the tour, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday local time at bobdylan.com. The Pechanga Arena San Diego box office does not open until 11 a.m. and there are no phone sales.

An online pre-sale will take place for the Pechanga Arena concert on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available at bobdylan.com.

According to Dylan’s website, non-refundable, non-tranferable “VIP packages are available” for most, but not all of the tour dates, and “include amazing seats, exclusive merchandise, and collectible laminate!”

The three VIP options are as follows: Front Row Package, $490; Gold Seat Package, $290; and

Silver Hot Seat Package, $245. Descriptions of all three packages are available online at slotix.com/tours/4

June 4 — Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, OR

June 6 — Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, WA

June 7 — White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA

June 9 — Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Advertisement

June 12 — Harveys Outdoor Amphtheatre, Stateline, NV

June 13 & 14 — Greek Theatre, Berkley, CA

June 17 — Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA

June 18 — Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

June 20 — Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

June 21 — Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

June 23 — Tingley Arena, Albuquerque, NM

June 24 — Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo, TX

Advertisement

June 26 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Center, Irving, TX

June 27 — Simmons Bank Arena, Little Rock, AR

June 28 — BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove, Southhaven, MS

July 2 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

July 3 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

July 5 — Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre, Virgina Beach, VA

July 7 — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA

July 8 — Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

July 9 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

July 11 — Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction, VT

July 12 — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel Woods, NY