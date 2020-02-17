Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

It’s not open but the Comic-Con Museum already has a busy schedule

FILM-GETOUT
Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington in “Get Out.” The 2017 horror film will be screened March 13 in the Comic-Con Museum.
(Universal Pictures)

For a place that’s not open, the Comic-Con Museum has a jam-packed schedule

By Peter Rowe
Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Share

For a venue that hasn’t officially opened, Balboa Park’s Comic-Con Museum is awfully busy.

On Wednesday, “Sense of Wonder: The Art of WonderCon Anaheim” will open in the museum. Jen Bartel, winner of a 2019 Eisner Award for her cover art on “Blackbird” and “Submerged” comics, will lead a panel discussion at 6 p.m. on comic art, focusing on pieces done for WonderCon, an Anaheim conference annually organized by the team behind San Diego Comic-Con International.

Tickets, $5, are available at www.comic-con.org.

On Feb. 29, the museum will host a tournament of three “Star Wars"-themed table games, “Star Wars Legion,” “Star Wars X-Wing” and “Star Wars Armada.” The games will begin at 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Participants are asked to donate $10 per round of competition.

Then on March 13, a brief lecture on the psychology of horror films will precede a showing of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” That 2017 movie will be introduced by Phillip Serrato, chair of San Diego State University’s department of English and comparative literature, whose areas of expertise include horror and Gothic literature.

“He’ll talk about how some horror movies can trigger us,” said Karla K. Nafarrate, communications manager for the Fleet Science Center, the event’s co-sponsor, “and why some people seek that adrenaline, that sense of being scared.”

There may even be a reference to the event’s auspicious — or is it ominous? — date.

Advertisement

“It’ll be a little bit of Friday the 13th with some science thrown in,” Nafarrate said.

“The Social Science of ‘Get Out’” starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance — go to www.comic-con.org — or $6 at the door.

While museums schedule exhibits and lectures all the time, the Comic-Con Museum is an unusual case. The institution is still taking shape inside the 68,000-square-foot building that had been the Hall of Champions. The opening date is now tentatively scheduled for mid-2021.

Yet the venue has hosted numerous shows, selling tickets to contribute to its $35.6 million capital campaign. When completed, the museum will feature permanent and rotating exhibits, film screenings in a state-of-the-art theater and a Character Hall of Fame. Last July, that hall welcomed its first inductee, during a gala celebration hosted by DC Comics.

Latest
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
Peter Rowe
Follow Us
Peter joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1984. A native Californian who grew up in Encinitas, Rowe is a graduate of UC Berkeley and Northwestern University. He is past president of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and a former Fulbright scholar. He has won a few journalism awards, but would trade them all for a chance to avenge his 1994 “Jeopardy!” loss. Married to a terrific woman who has saved him from errors in writing and in life, he has three sons. At the U-T, Rowe writes profiles and features and is even paid to review beers, which hardly seems fair.
More on the Subject
Advertisement