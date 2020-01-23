Mooooove over dairy — Oatmilk is now available at Dunkin’

If cutting back on dairy was one of your New Year’s resolutions, Dunkin’ can help you stay true to your commitment with Oatmilk Lattes.

Oatmilk offers a creamy alternative for customers to enjoy a frothy latte made with handcrafted espresso without compromising their dairy intake, or the lack thereof.

The new item officially launches in the spring, but for latte aficionados who can’t wait until then, Dunkin’ is offering a free sampling from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday and on Jan. 31. For participating locations, visit dunkindonuts.com/en