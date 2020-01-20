Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
San Diego’s newest apartments opening in 2020

The Collins Apartments
Developers Scott Murfey, right, and his brother Russ Murfey , left, outside of their recently completed Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Boulevard.
(John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There are more than 3,000 new apartments opening this year in San Diego County

By Phillip Molnar
Jan. 20, 2020
9:28 AM
1

There are roughly 3,500 new apartments opening in San Diego County in 2020, with many outside of downtown.

Target dates for when complexes will open are often in flux because of weather, labor issues and other external factors. Information on new developments was compiled by The San Diego Union-Tribune with additional information coming from developers and real estate tracker CoStar. The majority of projects have not announced final rent prices.

2
The Collins
1/5
Aerial drone view of the Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Blvd. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
2/5
Derek Marso, owner of the Valley Farms Market, which is in the lower floor of the Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Blvd., walked towards the produce section on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
3/5
Aerial drone view of the Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Blvd. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
4/5
One of the bedrooms in a two bedroom unit of the Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Blvd. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/5
Souther side of the Collins luxury apartment complex on La Jolla Blvd. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)

This La Jolla building, already opened, includes 15 apartments and is fully leased. Rents started at $1,995 for a one-bedroom unit (average 650 square feet) and $2,595 for a two-bedroom apartment (average 1,000 square feet). Features of The Collins, at 6902 La Jolla Blvd., include ocean views in half of the apartments , a short walk to the beach and a grocery store on the first floor. All units include modern appliances, including Samsung fridges, microwaves and dishwashers. Apartments also come with a washer and dryer. The project was developed by Murfey Co.

3
Kansas Modern
1/11
Kansas Modern, at 4195 Kansas St., will have 24 apartments. It is set to open in April 2020.  (BV Architecture + Development)
2/11
Beri Varol, the architect and developer of the Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, in one of the soon to be completed units on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
3/11
Inside of one of the soon to be completed ground floor apartments at the Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
4/11
Plater crew getting read to work at the soon to be completed 24 unit Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
5/11
Beri Varol, the architect and developer of the Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, in one of the soon to be completed units on Thursday, January 09, 2020 with a view of the iconic North Park water tower in the background.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
6/11
Exterior of the at the Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
7/11
Beri Varol, right, the architect and developer of the Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, with Union-Tribune Real Estate reporter Phil Molnar, left, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
8/11
Drone view of the soon to be completed 24 unit Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tri)
9/11
Drone view of the soon to be completed 24 unit Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
10/11
Drone view of the soon to be completed 24 unit Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
11/11
Drone view of the soon to be completed 24 unit Kansas Modern apartments on Kansas Street and Howard Avenue in North Park, on Thursday, January 09, 2020.  (John Gibbins/John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)

This North Park building, at 4195 Kansas St., will have 24 apartments. It is in the heart of North Park with quick access to bars, restaurants and a Vons grocery store. Amenities will include a new Moe’s Coffee on the ground floor, 17 parking spaces, storage units for all apartments, an outdoor gathering area with a barbecue pit, large balconies for all apartments, and communal bikes (first come, first served). It will open in April. The project developer and architect is BV Architecture + Development.

4
Nest Hillcrest
Nest Hillcrest
The Nest Hillcrest at 4073 Albatros St. is set to open in early 2020.
(CoStar)

This complex at 4073 Albatross St. is set to open early this year with 13 apartments spread out over three floors. Amenities will include an outdoor courtyard, private terraces and detached walk-up floorplans. The average apartment size is 881 square feet.

5
Cielo
Cielo
The Cielo complex at 915 W. Grape Street will have 70 apartments and is expected to open in summer 2020.
(Ibex Limited)

This Little Italy development at 915 W. Grape St. will have 70 apartments across eight floors. The project, from Ibex Limited, has an average unit size of 831 square feet and is anticipated to open in the summer. There will be 1,500-square-feet of retail on the ground floor.

6
3954 Kansas St.
3954 Kansas St.
3954 Kansas St. will have 18 apartments and is set to open in 2020.
(CoStar)

This North Park development from R & V Management is expected to open early this year. It will have 18 apartments across five floors.

7
Jefferson Pacific Beach
Jefferson Pacific Beach
Jefferson Pacific Beach has 172 apartments and opened in early 2020.
(CoStar)

This Pacific Beach development, now open, has 172 apartments with an average unit size of 962 square feet. Amenities at the JPI project, at 4275 Mission Bay Dr., include a saltwater pool, club room, dog wash area, Wi-Fi in common areas, gym, bike lockers and a surfboard repair station. The average asking rent for a studio is $2,573 a month; one-bedroom, $3,000; two-bedroom, $4,333; and $5,976 for three-bedroom.

8
State and Oak
State and Oak
State and Oak in Carlsbad will have 24 apartments and open in 2020.
(CoStar)

This Carlsbad Development on the 3000 block of State Street will have 24 apartments over four floors.

9
Urbana
Urbana
The Urbana complex in Chula Vista will have 135 apartments and is set to open in April 2020.
(CoStar)

The Urbana complex in Chula Vista will have 135 apartments and is set to open in April. The average unit size will be 886 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop sun deck, clubroom and business center. MountainWest Real Estate is developing the project, which is on the 300 block of H Street.

10
1836 Columbia St.
1836 Columbia St.
The two-story Little Italy complex will have 18 apartments.
(CoStar)

This Little Italy complex will have 18 apartments and open around April.

11
100 Main St.
100 Main St.
The Vista project at 100 Main St. will have 126 apartments.
(CoStar)

This Vista complex will have 126 apartments spread out over five floors. The average unit size at the complex, developed by StreetLights Residential, is 1,162 square feet.

12
Park + Market
Park + Market
Park + Market in East Village will have 426 apartments and open in 2020.
(CoStar)

Downtown’s biggest project this year, with 426 apartments over 34 floors, is projected to open sometime around July. The East Village project, from Brookfield Residential Oliver McMillan Holdings, will be at 601 11th Ave.

13
Purl
Purl
Purl in Mission Valley will have 435 apartments and open in 2020.
(CoStar)

This Mission Valley project is in the Civita development and will have 435 apartments. Amenities at the project will include two swimming pools, outdoor theater and terrace, music lounge and practice studio. Anticipated opening for the Sudberry Properties project is the summer.

14
One Paseo
1/25
Howard Lipin  U-T One of two swimming pools at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
2/25
Howard Lipin  U-T A one-bedroom, one-bath, 743-square-foot apartment starts at about $2,800 per month at One Paseo, the upscale development in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.  (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
3/25
Four large-scale Andy Davis murals will be on the parking garage at One Paseo.  (Karen Billing)
4/25
The fitness center at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/25
A mural by artist Eric Junker is on the side of the Shake Shack at One Paseo in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.  (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
6/25
The entrance to the leasing gallery at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
7/25
A surf themed mural by artist Andy Davis is on the side of one of the parking garages at One Paseo in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
8/25
Robert Burklund reads while relaxing at One Paseo in Carmel Valley, the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
9/25
Durban Janse van Rensburg, 8, and his brother, London Janse van Rensburg, 9, play on “Slo Ride, nicked named “The Log,” by artist Evan Shivley, at One Paseo in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
10/25
One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
11/25
Wolves Under Lights by artist Natalie Bessell is on the side of the Urban Beach House, at One Paseo in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre, $600 million-plus mixed-use development.  (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
12/25
The fitness center at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
13/25
A one-bedroom, one-bath, 743 sq. ft. apartment starts at about $2,800 per month at One Paseo, the upscale development in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
14/25
The fitness center at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
15/25
A fountain at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
16/25
The fitness center at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
17/25
The mixology room, a space for entertaining at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the $600 million-plus, 23-acre mixed-use development.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
18/25
The mixology room, a space for entertaining at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project, has Pong, the video game form the 1970s.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
19/25
The mixology room, a space for entertaining at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project, has Pong, the video game form the 1970s.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
20/25
The mixology room, a space for entertaining at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
21/25
The mixology room, a space for entertaining at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
22/25
A light sculpture is above the mail boxes in the mail lounge at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
23/25
Some of the seating in the mail lounge where residents pick up their mail, at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
24/25
Some of the seating in the leasing gallery at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
25/25
The garage lounge at One Paseo, the upscale apartment homes project in Carmel Valley, part of the 23-acre mixed-use project.   (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This massive development in Carmel Valley will release another 146 apartments early this year. The project at 3200 Paseo Village Way has studios that start at $2,350 a month; $2,800 for a one-bedroom; $3,450 for a two-bedroom; and $5,100 for a three-bedroom. Among its many amenities are a gym, clubhouse, large mail center, mall nearby, office space nearby.

Phillip Molnar
