San Diego’s newest apartments opening in 2020

There are roughly 3,500 new apartments opening in San Diego County in 2020, with many outside of downtown.
Target dates for when complexes will open are often in flux because of weather, labor issues and other external factors. Information on new developments was compiled by The San Diego Union-Tribune with additional information coming from developers and real estate tracker CoStar. The majority of projects have not announced final rent prices.
This La Jolla building, already opened, includes 15 apartments and is fully leased. Rents started at $1,995 for a one-bedroom unit (average 650 square feet) and $2,595 for a two-bedroom apartment (average 1,000 square feet). Features of The Collins, at 6902 La Jolla Blvd., include ocean views in half of the apartments , a short walk to the beach and a grocery store on the first floor. All units include modern appliances, including Samsung fridges, microwaves and dishwashers. Apartments also come with a washer and dryer. The project was developed by Murfey Co.
This North Park building, at 4195 Kansas St., will have 24 apartments. It is in the heart of North Park with quick access to bars, restaurants and a Vons grocery store. Amenities will include a new Moe’s Coffee on the ground floor, 17 parking spaces, storage units for all apartments, an outdoor gathering area with a barbecue pit, large balconies for all apartments, and communal bikes (first come, first served). It will open in April. The project developer and architect is BV Architecture + Development.
This complex at 4073 Albatross St. is set to open early this year with 13 apartments spread out over three floors. Amenities will include an outdoor courtyard, private terraces and detached walk-up floorplans. The average apartment size is 881 square feet.
This Little Italy development at 915 W. Grape St. will have 70 apartments across eight floors. The project, from Ibex Limited, has an average unit size of 831 square feet and is anticipated to open in the summer. There will be 1,500-square-feet of retail on the ground floor.
This North Park development from R & V Management is expected to open early this year. It will have 18 apartments across five floors.
This Pacific Beach development, now open, has 172 apartments with an average unit size of 962 square feet. Amenities at the JPI project, at 4275 Mission Bay Dr., include a saltwater pool, club room, dog wash area, Wi-Fi in common areas, gym, bike lockers and a surfboard repair station. The average asking rent for a studio is $2,573 a month; one-bedroom, $3,000; two-bedroom, $4,333; and $5,976 for three-bedroom.
This Carlsbad Development on the 3000 block of State Street will have 24 apartments over four floors.
The Urbana complex in Chula Vista will have 135 apartments and is set to open in April. The average unit size will be 886 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop sun deck, clubroom and business center. MountainWest Real Estate is developing the project, which is on the 300 block of H Street.
This Little Italy complex will have 18 apartments and open around April.
This Vista complex will have 126 apartments spread out over five floors. The average unit size at the complex, developed by StreetLights Residential, is 1,162 square feet.
Downtown’s biggest project this year, with 426 apartments over 34 floors, is projected to open sometime around July. The East Village project, from Brookfield Residential Oliver McMillan Holdings, will be at 601 11th Ave.
This Mission Valley project is in the Civita development and will have 435 apartments. Amenities at the project will include two swimming pools, outdoor theater and terrace, music lounge and practice studio. Anticipated opening for the Sudberry Properties project is the summer.
This massive development in Carmel Valley will release another 146 apartments early this year. The project at 3200 Paseo Village Way has studios that start at $2,350 a month; $2,800 for a one-bedroom; $3,450 for a two-bedroom; and $5,100 for a three-bedroom. Among its many amenities are a gym, clubhouse, large mail center, mall nearby, office space nearby.