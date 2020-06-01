44 Images
Photo gallery: Protest in downtown San Diego
Hundreds gathered to protest death of George Floyd, racism and police violence
Protesters blocked streets in downtown San Diego as San Diego police armed in riot gear stopped them on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police in riot gear lined Broadway in downtown San Diego stopping a group of protesters on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A protester yells at San Diego police in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Protesters are reflected in the glasses of a San Diego Police officer on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police in riot gear lined Broadway in downtown San Diego, stopping a group of protesters on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A protester is taken into custody by San Diego police in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Alexys Davis, who was taking graduation photos at the San Diego County Administration Building was cheered on by protesters on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police in riot gear lined Broadway in downtown San Diego stopping a group of protesters on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Protesters clash with San Diego police officers on Broadway in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. Police fired rubber bullets, flash bangs and tear gas. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired non lethal bullets at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired non lethal bullets at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police fired non lethal bullets at protesters near the San Diego Hall of Justice in San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police in riot gear lined Broadway in downtown San Diego stopping a group of protesters on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A protester is taken into custody by San Diego police in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Protesters run down Broadway after getting shot with rubber bullets by San Diego police on May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the death of George Floyd. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police and CHP tried to stop a group protesting the death of George Floyd from getting on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The protesters made it onto the freeway. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego police and CHP tried to stop a group protesting the death of George Floyd from getting on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. The protesters made it onto the freeway. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
CHP officers in riot gear tried to stop a group of protesters on the I-5 in the East Village of San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
CHP officers in riot gear tried to stop a group of protesters on the I-5 in the East Village of San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Pedestrians blocked on the freeway watch a group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
CHP officers try to hold back protesters as they march down I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A protester walks down I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd forced the I-5 to be shut down in the East Village of San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd go down I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully protested at the Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd go down I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march on I-5 in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A group was protesting the death of George Floyd forced the I-5 to be shut down in the East Village of San Diego on May 31, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1/44