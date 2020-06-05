6 Images
Photo gallery: More than 100 protestors in Chula Vista
More than 100 protestors held a peaceful demonstration along Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.
Chula Vista Mayor, Mary Salas and along with several officers from the Chula Vista Police Department took a knee with protestors on Thursday to show support for George Floyd. More than 100 protestors peacefully demonstrated along Eastlake Parkway near Eastlake High School. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Andrew David Kerner held up the sign for peace, along with a sign stating “How Many Must Die?” More than 100 protestors peacefully held a demonstration showing support for George Floyd along Eastlake Parkway near Eastlake High School on Thursday June 4, 2020. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)


Jaylene Clark (l) and Lauryn Nazareno (r) held up signs during a peaceful demonstration on Eastlake Parkway on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

