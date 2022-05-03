What would you name a little blue penguin?

Ahead of the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit opening this summer at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, management is reaching out to the public in search of a name for one of its little blue penguins.

Names can be submitted for free through Birch Aquarium’s website along with reasons why it’s the perfect fit.

“We encourage you to think of names that are relevant to local ties — like San Diego, Birch Aquarium, UC San Diego or Scripps Oceanography — unique aspects of penguins, the environment they live in or even conservation efforts surrounding their habitats,” according to a statement from the aquarium.

Submissions are being accepted until 5 p.m. May 8. After that, Birch Aquarium will select four potential names and announce them on social media. The public will have the chance to vote for the final name.

The newly named penguin will join Magic, Nero, Persimmon, Reka, Cornelius and Katie, who were all named through donations to the aquarium.

To submit a name, visit aquarium.ucsd.edu/visit/exhibits/penguins/help-name-our-penguin.

Mackin-Solomon writes for the U-T Community Press.