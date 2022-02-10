Love love? Here are some Valentine’s Day events and experiences

It’s the season of love and San Diego is full of things to do with your significant other or friend to show them you care. From lush hotel packages to fun drag shows, here’s a guide to the top Valentine’s Day events and experiences happening all over the county.

The Artisanal Valentine’s Day Chocolate Box from Café Gratitude. (Courtesy of Café Gratitude)

Artisanal Valentine’s Day Chocolate Box from Café Gratitude

Looking for a sweet treat to brighten someone’s day? Café Gratitude in Little Italy is offering their 100% organic Artisanal Valentine’s Day Chocolate Boxes, filled with six vegan chocolates like Almond Butter Squares, Coconut Almond Truffles and White Chocolate Pistachio Cardamom. $20, available through Feb. 14 at Café Gratitude (1980 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy) or through take-out/delivery.

Dating Is A DRAG: Valentine’s Day Drag Show and Dating Game at Mavericks Beach Club. (Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Dating Is A DRAG: Valentine’s Day Drag Show and Dating Game at Mavericks Beach Club

Still looking for a Valentine’s date, but hate dating? Check out Dating Is A DRAG: Valentine’s Day Drag Show and Dating Game at Mavericks Beach Club. Enjoy Mavericks’ third annual drag show and check out the SEEN Dating App, which will be on-site offering prizes, swag and a dating game during the show! 6 p.m. Monday . Tickets are $5 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Wings for Life Foundation, a non-profit spinal cord research foundation. Mavericks is located at 860 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach.

The lobby at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort. (Courtesy of San Diego Mission Bay Resort)

Romance Package at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

What’s more romantic than a night by the water in San Diego? The Romance Package at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort treats lovers to an overnight stay in one of the resort’s beachside rooms, plus a house-made pastry and a bottle of Mionetto Prosecco. Late checkout also included. Use code ROMANCE at checkout to take advantage of this special (based on availability). San Diego Mission Bay Resort is located at 1775 East Mission Bay Drive in Mission Bay.

Sparkling wine from The Dana on Mission Bay. (Studio Carre Photographie/The Dana on Mission Bay)

Romance on the Bae from The Dana on Mission Bay

Escape to this tropical waterfront resort this Valentine’s Day with the Romance on the Bae package from The Dana on Mission Bay resort. Receive luxurious room accommodations, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. The Dana is located at 1710 W. Mission Bay Drive in Mission Bay. Prices vary; visit thedana.com/hotel-packages/romance-on-the-bae-package for more information or to book.

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting Romantic ArtStops with The San Diego Shakespeare Society.

(Courtesy of The San Diego Museum of Art)

Romantic ArtStops at the San Diego Museum of Art

Looking for romance this Valentine’s Day? Who better than Shakespeare to guide you: Stop by the San Diego Museum of Art for a performance of ArtStops with The San Diego Shakespeare Society, where couples can reenact the famous balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet.” Program is shared in two parts at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Event is free. Visit sdmart.org/event/sdma-romantic-artstops-with-san-diego-shakespeare-society-2022/ for more information.

Galentine’s Day Cocktail Class at Pigment at One Paseo

Shake things up with season with a cocktail class. Learn to make “conscious” cocktails, i.e., healthier options made with local ingredients. 6:30 p.m. Thursday cq Feb. 10 at Pigment’s One Paseo location, 3715 Caminito Court, Ste. 0640, Del Mar. Tickets are $65. Visit shoppigment.com/collections/events/products/summer-cocktail-workshop for more information.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cafe Sevilla. (Courtesy of Cafe Sevilla)

Pre-Valentine’s at Cafe Sevilla

Not in a relationship this year? No need to worry, Cafe Sevilla in the Gaslamp is hosting two can’t-miss events for singles and their pals: Their “Don’t Text the Ex” Anti-Valentine’s Day Brunch on Saturday and their Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday. Both events are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a free cocktail/shot with the purchase of an entree. Cafe Sevilla is located at 353 Fifth Ave. in the Gaslamp. Visit cafesevilla.com for more information or to make reservations.

A Valentine’s Day drink special from Punch Bowl Social. (Courtesy of Punch Bowl Social)

Act like a kid again at Punch Bowl Social

Grab your honey or your squad and head to Punch Bowl Social for fun-filled day of games, karaoke and more. Try a glass of their “Shot Through the Heart” punch or take a pic by their famous “I Love You” wall to commemorate the day. Punch Bowl Social is located at 1485 E St. in East Village. Visit punchbowlsocial.com/location/san-diego for more information.

Plants & Romance at the San Diego Botanic Garden (Courtesy of the San Diego Botanic Garden)

Plants & Romance at the San Diego Botanic Garden

Take your flower game to the next level at Plants & Romance at the San Diego Botanic Garden. Enjoy twinkling lights, a classical guitarist, a chocolate-making demonstration and more. Upgrades available. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. San Diego Botanic Garden is located at the corner of Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road in Encinitas. Ticket prices vary. Visit sdbgarden.org/plants-romance.htm for more information.

Craft mimosas from The Original 40 Brewing Company. (JENNY MANN PHOTOGRAPHY/Original 40 Brewing Co.)

Valentine’s Day weekend at The Original 40 Brewing Company

One of North Park’s favorite brewery/restaurants is pulling out the stops this Valentine’s Day weekend: Enjoy festive champagne specials, craft mimosas, dessert wontons and a specialty Strawberry Rosé Seltzer. On Sunday , skip the big game and enjoy a Galentine’s performance from Jenny & the Tramps from 6 to 9 p.m. Other Valentine’s specials available Friday through Monday. Original 40 is located at 3117 University Ave. in North Park. Visit original40brewing.com for more information.

