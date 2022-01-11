Advertisement
Smooth waves reveal wondrous presence of leopard sharks in La Jolla Shores

Photographer Jedd Wasson swims and photographs a group of leopard sharks off the coast of La Jolla Shores
Photographer Jedd Wasson swims and photographs a group of leopard sharks off the coast of La Jolla Shores on a picture perfect morning with clear skies and water on Tuesday. The sharks, which grow to about 5-feet long, are harmless to humans and are mostly pregnant females that like to bask in the calm waters of La Jolla.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
For the third straight day, mild Santa Ana winds blew across San Diego County on Tuesday, lifting temperatures countywide, smoothing the face of a building swell, and exposing the dreamy presence of leopard sharks at La Jolla Shores.

The National Weather Service says the winds will last into Wednesday, mostly fading by the afternoon. But the winds will help push temperatures above average in many places. The daytime high will hit 76 in San Diego, which is 10 degrees above normal.

A swell out of the west began rolling ashore at local beaches on Tuesday and is expected to build on Wednesday, producing surf in the 5- to 8-foot range in some areas, forecasters say. Sea-surface temperatures are still in the 56- to 59-degree range.

The region’s weather will gradually begin to cool on Thursday, and there’s a chance of sporadic showers later in the week. However, there are no significant storms in the county’s 10-day forecast.

Surfers beat a path to Blacks Beach in La Jolla on Tuesday.

