ICYMI: Here are our top 21 stories of 2021

We might not want to relive all of 2021, but there are some things we don’t mind revisiting — including our best articles of the year.

PACIFIC went through the archives and rounded up some top performing stories, go-to guides and in-depth profiles from January to December. If you’re looking for some new, old reads to enjoy over the holidays, here are favorite 21 stories of 2021.

Top performing stories

Guy Fieri supports two San Diego small restaurants— with $25,000 each

Review: At the Hella Mega Tour it was all about the cult of Green Day

This new movie features all your favorite San Diego bars

Wonderbus brings live music back to the streets of San Diego

Vista glassblower Mike Shelbo appears on Netflix series ‘Blown Away’

Go-to guides:

Our favorite San Diego gourmet ice cream shops

Olive Oil & Rosemary ice cream with blackened salt from An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park. (Jennifer Ianni)

San Diego’s best beaches

A small group of surfers return from surfing below the cliffs at Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The best picnic spots in San Diego

Jenn Estrada takes a photo at Kate Sessions Park in Pacific Beach on April 21, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Loyal SC: A non-sports fan’s guide to kicking it at a game

Loyal fans celebrate a goal at USD Torero Stadium. Warren Smith was an advocate for trying to build a new stadium in San Diego. (SD Loyal)

Your guide to independent bookstores in San Diego County

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

In-depth features:

San Diego beer influencer Megan Stone named ‘Woman/Person of the Year’

San Diego’s Megan Stone, @IsBeerACarb on Instagram, is a DEI advocate in the craft beer world. (Courtesy of Megan Stone.)

Through ‘Chicana grunge,’ Sew Loka captures the spirit of Barrio Logan

(John Gibbins/John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

JK: Jo Koy is “Just Kidding” at two Pechanga Arena shows

Comedian Jo Koy performs two shows at Pechanga Arena, Dec. 9 and 10, 2021. (Mike Miller Photography)

Border X Brewing and Mujeres Brew House are blazing a new trail

Patrons enjoy beers at Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan (Border X Brewing)

Coronado’s Mariel Molino stars in Amazon’s first original movie in Spanish

Coronado actress Mariel Molino stars in Amazon’s “Locas por el cambio” (“Crazy for the Change”). (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

TEMPOREX is the indie, DIY musician San Diego has been sleeping on

Growing up in Barrio Logan and Mission Hills, Flores admits he had trouble connecting with people in the San Diego area. Instead, the internet helped him find his community and establish a fanbase for his music. (Victoria Ortega)

John Legend turns his San Diego tour stop into a family affair

Singer John Legend during the Bigger Love Tour at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

12 reasons why we love Harry Styles

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There’s a new, all-ages music venue in San Diego. Here’s the low-down on Bridges

San Diego, California - November 05: Kaitlyn Thomas, 19, of the band Kocean performs in a new music venue called Bridges on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in San Diego, California. The all-ages venue was formerly a church. "(It’s) a great venue and the sound is amazing,” Thomas said. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune) (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

My, how time flies: Celebrating the 35th anniversary of ‘Top Gun’

My MTV, my friend: honoring the network on its 40th anniversary