ICYMI: Here are our top 21 stories of 2021
We might not want to relive all of 2021, but there are some things we don’t mind revisiting — including our best articles of the year.
PACIFIC went through the archives and rounded up some top performing stories, go-to guides and in-depth profiles from January to December. If you’re looking for some new, old reads to enjoy over the holidays, here are favorite 21 stories of 2021.
Top performing stories
Guy Fieri supports two San Diego small restaurants— with $25,000 each
Review: At the Hella Mega Tour it was all about the cult of Green Day
This new movie features all your favorite San Diego bars
Wonderbus brings live music back to the streets of San Diego
Vista glassblower Mike Shelbo appears on Netflix series ‘Blown Away’
Go-to guides:
Our favorite San Diego gourmet ice cream shops
The best picnic spots in San Diego
San Diego Loyal SC: A non-sports fan’s guide to kicking it at a game
Your guide to independent bookstores in San Diego County
In-depth features:
San Diego beer influencer Megan Stone named ‘Woman/Person of the Year’
Through ‘Chicana grunge,’ Sew Loka captures the spirit of Barrio Logan
JK: Jo Koy is “Just Kidding” at two Pechanga Arena shows
Border X Brewing and Mujeres Brew House are blazing a new trail
Coronado’s Mariel Molino stars in Amazon’s first original movie in Spanish
TEMPOREX is the indie, DIY musician San Diego has been sleeping on
John Legend turns his San Diego tour stop into a family affair
12 reasons why we love Harry Styles
There’s a new, all-ages music venue in San Diego. Here’s the low-down on Bridges
My, how time flies: Celebrating the 35th anniversary of ‘Top Gun’
My MTV, my friend: honoring the network on its 40th anniversary
