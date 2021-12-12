Just Cool

8 fun, festive and free phone and Zoom backgrounds made by L.A. artists

Grid of phones and laptops with various festive backgrounds
(Adhemas Batista; Emilio Santoyo; Kristin Jay Montante; Sebastian Curi, Sidney Howard, Yaira “Yaicecream” Vila; Zoë van Dijk; photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
By Jade Cuevas
Los Angeles Times
To honor the holiday season, eight L.A.-based illustrators created their interpretation of what holiday festivities in Southern California look like to them. And as a gift to you, reader, we turned them into downloadable phone and computer backgrounds.

Below you can meet each illustrator and pick which interpretation speaks to you most. Just look for the 👉👈emoji to find a link to download each background.

Emilio Santoyo

Illustrator Emilio Santoyo

Emilio Santoyo is an illustrator, designer, teacher and all-around creative professional. He does his best to make work that reflects good times. When he’s not working, he tries to get in a bike ride. He loves seeing cars on the roads with the holiday feel all over them — presents stuffed in the backseat and Christmas trees strapped on the roof — on their way home. You can find him at @emiliospocket on Instagram.

Cars with Christmas trees and presents on their roofs, with a sun, palm trees and snow-capped mountains in the background.
(Emilio Santoyo / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Emilio Santoyo
(Emilio Santoyo / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Sidney Howard

Illustrator Sidney Howard

Sidney Howard is an illustrator and designer living in Beachwood Canyon. Her favorite part about L.A. during the holidays is roller skating at Venice Beach with a light sweater on (maybe — weather depending). You can find her at @sidneyhoward on Instagram.

People dance and skate around Christmas decorations and a cactus with ornaments.
(Sidney Howard / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Sidney Howard
(Sidney Howard / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Sebastian Curi

Illustrator Sebastian Curi

Sebastian Curi is an Argentine illustrator and animator. He creates colorful characters using big, bold shapes and strong lines. For him, the holidays are a time for gathering with friends and family; potlucks; fun; and naps to recover from the festivities. He feels Los Angeles has the perfect weather to enjoy cozy dinners on a patio as well as easy winter walks along the L.A. River. You can find him at @sebacuri on Instagram.

Colorful figures and Christmas decor in an illustration by Sebastian Curi.
(Sebastian Curi / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Sebastian Curi
(Sebastian Curi / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Kristin Jay Montante

Illustrator Kristin Jay Montante

Kristin Jay Montante is a visual designer, illustrator and lettering artist based in Silver Lake. Her favorite thing about Los Angeles during the holidays is being able to see how different cultures and communities spread holiday cheer. You can find her at @kristinjaymakes on Instagram.

Letters spelling DTLA are decorated with Christmas lights.
(Kristin Jay Montante / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Kristin Jay Montante
(Kristin Jay Montante / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Zoë van Dijk

Illustrator Zoë van Dijk

Zoë van Dijk is a freelance illustrator and teacher living in Glendale. Her favorite part of L.A. during the holidays is prepping her garden for spring and the fruit — the glorious fruit! You can find her at @creepcaptain on Instagram.

Grapefruit halves, citrus peel curls and lemons on a gold background.
(Zoë van Dijk / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Zoë van Dijk.
(Zoë van Dijk / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Maggie Enterrios

Illustrator Maggie Enterrios

Maggie Enterrios is an illustrator and the author of the best-selling coloring book “Flowerscape.” Her pattern is a celebration of Southern California’s rich botanical diversity. Enterrios’ bold, intricate designs can be spotted on product packaging around the world. Based in Lake Arrowhead, Enterrios says her favorite aspect of the holiday season in Southern California is that from sand to snow, SoCal has it all. You can find her at @littlepatterns on Instagram.

Geometrically patterned squares.
(Maggie Enterrios / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Maggie Enterrios.
(Maggie Enterrios / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Yaira Vila a.k.a. Yaicecream

Illustrator “yaicecream” Yaira Vila

Yaira Vila a.k.a. Yaicecream (Yai + icecream) is a self-taught artist and designer from Madrid who moved to the U.S. in 2009. She began her art career as a painter and continued through murals, illustrations and all sorts of different media. She has been living and creating in L.A. for three years. Her favorite things about SoCal during the holidays are the beautiful houses decorated in Pasadena, the Rose Parade and the weather. You can find her at @yaicecream on Instagram.

Colorful, cartoony ornaments, stars and presents.
(Yaira “Yaicecream” Vila / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Yaira “Yaicecream” Vila
(Yaira “Yaicecream” Vila / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Adhemas Batista

Adhemas Batista is a self-taught designer and artist based in Northridge who creates works about social issues through an optimistic lens. Inspired by culture, he explores the bright side of chaos through vibrant, strategic and colorful concepts across various media. You can find him at @adhemas on Instagram.

Strings of yellow and red Christmas ornaments with varied facial expressions.
(Adhemas Batista / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download desktop background here👈

Illustration by Adhemas Batista
(Adhemas Batista / For The Times; Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

👉Download phone background here👈

Jade Cuevas

Jade Cuevas is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining at The Times, she worked for the San Antonio Current and her university magazine, Paisano Plus. She has a degree in digital communication from the University of Texas at San Antonio.