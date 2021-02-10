8 COVID-safe activities to do this Valentine’s weekend

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and love is certainly in the air in San Diego.

As restaurants and businesses slowly open up following the stay-at-home order, there’s plenty to do with your sweetheart (or with friends!) while still saying safe. Single or spoken for, here are eight Valentine’s weekend ideas to sweeten up your holiday.

Virtual Valentine’s Day Cooking Class with Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center

Olivewood Belly Bar at Farmers, Chefs and Fishermen (Chris Rov Costa)

What’s better than a home-cooked meal for the one you love? A home-cooked meal prepared with the help of noted chef Christina Ng (Chinita’s Pies, Berry Good Food). This year, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City is offering a virtual cooking class where couples can make a three-course Valentine’s brunch with the help of Chef Ng. Participants can purchase the optional ingredient kit, which includes Olivewood-grown produce and ingredients for a garden-inspired cocktail (alcohol must be purchased separately). Ingredients kits must be purchased by Feb. 10. Optional upgrade bundles also available.

Details: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. Prices range from $35 to $120; olivewoodgardens.org

Babes Who Sweat Self Love Valentine’s Day Workout

One Paseo is hosting a Valentine’s Day fitness and self love event. (Courtesy of One Paseo.)

Show your body some love at One Paseo’s Babes Who Sweat Self Love Valentine’s Day Workout. Hosted by Babes Who Sweat and BodyRok One Paseo, this hour-long workout includes a boot camp, pilates, yoga and a guided discussion on self-love, self-care and self-work. Guest speakers include Kayleigh Clark (co-founder of CLEARstem skincare) and Paulina Szara (founder of Science & Soul Meal Delivery). Masks required and social distancing will be enforced.

Details: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, $25 per ticket; eventbrite.com

Valentine’s Day & Smore’s Suite Love Package at Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa

Want to get out of the house? The Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa has a Valentine’s Day & S’more’s Suite Love Package, which includes a one-night stay in a suite, a “Roast Your Own Smore’s Kit” for two, a fresh floral arrangement and a $100 credit for use at the resort’s 7 Mile Kitchen or onsite bike rentals.

Details: Package valid from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 (use promo code ROM). Prices vary; marriott.com/hotels/travel/sanbs-sheraton-carlsbad-resort-and-spa/

Mainly Mozart Drive-In Orchestral concert

Musicians perform at one Mainly Mozart’s 2020 drive-in concerts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Couurtesy of Mainly Mozart)

Add a little culture to your Valentine’s Day celebration at the closing night performance of the Mainly Mozart Drive-In Orchestral concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, which features musicians from the L.A. Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony. Gourmet picnic boxes for two prepared by Chef Ron McMillan also available.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets start at $49 per car; mainlymozart.org

Galentine’s Afternoon Tea for Two from You & Yours

A selection of treats and drinks from You & Yours (Megan Jane Burgess)

One of San Diego’s most notable distilleries is offering a Galentine’s Afternoon Tea for Two special, with savories (like radish finger sandwiches and curry chicken croissants), sweets (like red velvet biscotti and hibiscus strawberry tart) and scones for two, plus two champagne cocktails and hot tea bags. Cocktail upgrades also available.

Details: All orders must be placed by 10 a.m. Feb. 12; pick-up is Saturday, Feb. 13; $75 per order; youandyoursdistillingco.square.site

Valentine’s Day Tournament at The Loma Club

Hit a hole in one with your honey at The Loma Club’s Valentine’s Day Golf Tournament. This outdoor event offers guests a 9-hole shotgun round and a welcome drink. Prizes available.

Details: Tournament is Sunday, Feb. 14, check-in at 11 a.m. with a noon start; $60 per couple; thelomaclub.com

Propose at Soapy Joe’s

The 2020 Soapy Joe’s “Tunnel of Love” event is switching to “Propose at Soapy Joe’s” in 2021.

Looking for a unique (and clean) way to pop the question? Last year, Soapy Joe’s offered couples the chance to get married in their “Tunnel of Love”; this year, Soapy Joe’s is offering couples the chance to propose at any of its 14 San Diego locations. Couples are encouraged to record and submit their proposal videos, which enters them to win wedding rings from San Diego’s Honey Jewelry Co., plus a cash prize of $10,000. All participating couples will receive a year of free washes.

Details: Videos accepted Feb. 14 through Feb. 28; voting is March 2 through March 8 and winning couple announced March 10; see further terms and conditions at soapyjoescarwash.com/tunnel-of-love/

Art with Taylor Date Night

Get your hands dirty with your loved one at Art with Taylor’s Date Night pottery event at Liberty Station. Enjoy a clay workshop for two with ceramic artist and instructor Allison Taylor. Clay, glaze and firing of two projects included. Outdoor event; masks and social distancing required.

Details: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. $100 per couple; artwithtaylor.com/store/p2/Date_Night.html

