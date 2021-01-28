Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Just Cool

In honor of Super Bowl LV, here are 8 photos of Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at The 2019 Met Gala
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at The 2019 Met Gala. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The superstar athlete returns to the Super Bowl as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Pacific
Share

Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl, only this time he’s taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the New England Patriots.

So to celebrate, here are some photos of Tom Brady being Tom Brady.

1. Tom Brady in a beanie
A popular look when he played in New England, but will the warmer Florida climate eliminate the need for Brady’s iconic beanie?

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media
Tom Brady in January 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

2. Tom Brady golfing
Yes, this is much more Florida vibes.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out.
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

3. Tom Brady celebrating
Here he is about to do a fist pump for one of many achievements.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots pumps his fist running onto the field.
Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

4. Fancy Tom Brady
Brady at a Super Bowl in which he isn’t playing ... doesn’t it also kinda looks like he’s in an acapella group?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana.
Tom Brady talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

5. Tom Brady training
We’re working up a sweat just looking at him.

Tom Brady posted a photo of himself drenched in sweat Tuesday on social media.
Tom Brady hosted a group workout for his teammates despite a recommendation not to do so.
(Twitter / @TomBrady)

6. Tom Brady with our (former) San Diego sweetheart, Drew Brees
San Diego may not have the Chargers anymore, but we still love this bromance.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints
Tom Brady hugs Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints following a game. Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

7. Tom Brady looking *extremely* excited
Those eyes are more scary than sexy ... in fairness, he did just win a playoff game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves field after NFL playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after a playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

8. Tom Brady as a hand model
QB? More like QT.

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015 photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the game ball after football game
In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the game ball after an NFL playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

You can watch Brady in action at Super Bowl LV happening Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. His team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plays against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just Cool
Pacific

More on the Subject

Advertisement