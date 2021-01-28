In honor of Super Bowl LV, here are 8 photos of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl, only this time he’s taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the New England Patriots.

So to celebrate, here are some photos of Tom Brady being Tom Brady.

1. Tom Brady in a beanie

A popular look when he played in New England, but will the warmer Florida climate eliminate the need for Brady’s iconic beanie?

Tom Brady in January 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

2. Tom Brady golfing

Yes, this is much more Florida vibes.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match) (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

3. Tom Brady celebrating

Here he is about to do a fist pump for one of many achievements.

Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

4. Fancy Tom Brady

Brady at a Super Bowl in which he isn’t playing ... doesn’t it also kinda looks like he’s in an acapella group?

Tom Brady talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

5. Tom Brady training

We’re working up a sweat just looking at him.

Tom Brady hosted a group workout for his teammates despite a recommendation not to do so. (Twitter / @TomBrady)

6. Tom Brady with our (former) San Diego sweetheart, Drew Brees

San Diego may not have the Chargers anymore, but we still love this bromance.

Tom Brady hugs Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints following a game. Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

7. Tom Brady looking *extremely* excited

Those eyes are more scary than sexy ... in fairness, he did just win a playoff game.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after a playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

8. Tom Brady as a hand model

QB? More like QT.

In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the game ball after an NFL playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

You can watch Brady in action at Super Bowl LV happening Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. His team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plays against the Kansas City Chiefs.