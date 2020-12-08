Jenni Kayne vintage Airstream shopping experience coming to One Paseo

Fans of Jenni Kayne’s classic California lifestyle brand will be pleased to know there’ll be an exclusive shopping experience at Del Mar’s One Paseo.

From Dec. 9 through 15, a renovated 1956 vintage Airstream trailer will stand in as a pop-up shop where customers can experience the full Jenni Kayne brand and purchase classics like chic flats and slides, comfy cashmere sweaters and elegant accessories from the latest fall collection while enjoying daily specials and promotions.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the pop-up will be socially distanced and masks will be required.

In a phone interview, Rissa Jarratt, the Director of Stores for Jenni Kayne, said, “Safety is our first priority. [The pop-up] is still occurring unless we get notifications that we wouldn’t be able to pop up.”

The interior of the Jenni Kayne Airstream trailer used during a pop-up shopping event.

Daily specials at the Jenni Kayne pop-up shopping event are as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: To kick off the pop-up shopping event, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., floral arrangements from San Diego’s Native Poppy will be provided as gifts with purchases, and Jenni Kayne rewards members will receive double points on purchases. As part of Jenni Kayne’s Wellness Wednesdays series, tarot and oracle readings from Lunita Valasquez will be offered from 12 to 3 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 10: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Jenni Kayne Airstream will be the drop-off site for One Paseo’s toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy and receive 20% off your purchase and a copy of Jenni Kayne’s book, “Pacific Natural.” Salt & Straw, a One Paseo tenant, will be also be onsite.



Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers can choose an ornament off their Christmas tree and receive either a gift with purchase or a discount on their purchase.



Tuesday, Dec. 15: Blue Bottle Coffee, another One Paseo tenant, will be onsite.

A collection of items at the Jenni Kayne Airstream pop-up event.

Jenni Kayne does not have a physical store in the San Diego market, so the pop-up experience was designed to reach out to customers who like the brand but aren’t able to see it in person.

“The popularity of Jenni Kayne is growing and our online customers want to come and feel the quality of the cashmere, they want to see the whole product come to life. So it’s really our customers getting an up-close look at the product,” said Jarratt. “When we invite people into our stores, it’s like inviting them into our home. And so being able to take the Airstream around gives a little bit of the Jenni Kayne experience to customers in markets where we don’t have stores and we’re mostly an online presence.”

The Airstream recently traveled to cities like Scottsdale, Houston and Dallas. The One Paseo pop-up is the first San Diego event for Jenni Kayne.

The Jenni Kayne Airstream pop-up will be parked at One Paseo, adjacent to CAVA, at 3725 Paseo Place. For more information, visit jennikayne.com.

