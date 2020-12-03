Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Just Cool

We’re screaming for these waffle cone-scented candles from Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw ice cream shops are now carrying waffle cone-scented candles.
Salt & Straw ice cream shops are now carrying products that re-create the smell of a fresh waffle cone.
(Courtesy of John Valls)
By Pam Kragen
Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar are selling some new gift products this fall aimed at the ice-cream lover who has everything.

Ice cream doesn’t have a scent, but the fresh-baked waffle cones the scoops are served in do.

So to re-create the sensation of a scoop-filled waffle cone, the Portland, Ore.-based company has introduced A Whiff of Waffle Cone scented candle ($30) and A Whiff of Waffle Cone perfume ($28).

Developed by chief flavor creator Tyler Malek, the new products have notes of vanilla, heavy cream, salted caramel and cinnamon. Visit saltandstraw.com.

Pam Kragen

