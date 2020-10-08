TikTok star Nathan Apodaca gets a new truck — and lots of juice — from Ocean Spray

It turns out that Nathan Apodaca and his popular TikTok account aren’t just a pandemic gift to the internet. They’ve likely been a boon for business for the cranberry cooperative Ocean Spray too.

On Tuesday, Apodaca — known on TikTok as @420doggface208 — received a new “cranberry red” truck from Ocean Spray, whose juice was featured prominently in one of Apodaca’s videos that went viral last month.

Posted Sept. 25, the clip featured Apodaca skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.”

Within days, sales of the song had tripled and its streams had doubled, according to figures from Alpha Data. The original TikTok has since garnered 26.2 million views (and counting) and inspired Mick Fleetwood himself to re-create the video.

The video’s popularity has amounted to free advertising for Ocean Spray, prompting the company to return the favor with a well-meaning gesture many might deem a marketing ploy.

“When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred,” Ocean Spray Chief Executive Tom Hayes said in a statement. “Yesterday Ocean Spray was humbled to gift Nathan with something of importance to him — a truck we knew he needed.”

Hayes joined in on the “Doggface Challenge,” re-creating Apodaca’s video in his first-ever TikTok video.

“Did we just become best friends?” he captioned the video, tagging Apodaca and Fleetwood.

“I was given an awesome surprise yesterday — a brand new set of wheels from Ocean Spray!” Apodaca said in the same statement. “It’s been a wild ride for sure, and I feel humbled to be putting out these good vibes for everyone right now.”

Talking to The Times last week, Apodaca said he’s a big fan of the beverage and probably goes through one big jug a day. In the middle of a Zoom interview with The Times, the Idahoan lifted a jug into view and took a swig.

“If I go out and buy a bottle of this in a 20-ounce or a 10-ounce, whatever they come in, it’s gonna cost as much as this in the big one,” Apodaca told The Times. “So I’m trying to get my money’s worth. So yeah, I’ll just sip this until it’s gone. And then after that, it’s straight H20.”

In the original viral video, Apodaca drinks the juice right out of the bottle, multitasking as he longboards to work on the highway. He dealt with car trouble on a daily basis, he told The Times, and that day his car battery died en route to his job at a potato warehouse.

Determined to start his shift on time, he hopped on his longboard, which he always kept in the car in case of emergencies like these. The viral TikTok video was shot in just one take, he said.

Now his car-battery woes are no more: A car dealership in Idaho Falls, where Apodaca lives, partnered with Ocean Spray to donate the red pickup truck to the overnight TikTok sensation — fully stocked with his drink of choice.