Four San Diego homes included in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt

Four San Diego homes have been chosen as winners of HGTV’s annual “Ultimate House Hunt” competition that picks the most enticing homes in the nation.

The competition is limited to multi-million dollar properties that might be out of the price range of most of us, but there is no denying the daydream potential.

HGTV’s contest is online-only and a bit subjective. Homes submitted typically come from real estate agencies trying to get exposure for properties still on the market, and finalists are selected from HGTV.com’s editors and voted on by visitors to the website — not exactly an architecture review board.

All four San Diego homes were represented by Willis Allen Real Estate and were all in La Jolla or Rancho Santa Fe.

Andy Nelson, CEO of Willis Allen Real Estate, said the competition comes at a unique time because of increased interest in the luxury market from affluent buyers seeking new homes to be stuck in during the pandemic.

“COVID made people reflect more on their living environment,” he said Thursday. “Houses and how (people) live in their house has become far more important to people that have the financial capacity to create what they want.”

Homes in the HGTV competition were broken down into eight categories: Beachfront, countryside, waterside, outdoor escapes, amazing kitchens, curb appeal, historic and big city. Here are the San Diego winners:



6911 Neptune Place, La Jolla: $6.58 million (sold)

1 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 2 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 3 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 4 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 5 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 6 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 7 / 7 6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This 2,867-square-foot La Jolla home is right on the popular Windansea Beach and won in the Beachfront Homes category. The views are arguably the best part of the property, but it also features four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, high ceilings, an in-ground spa and a guest suite. It was first listed for sale for $6.98 million in August 2019.



6025 El Montevideo, Rancho Santa Fe: $15.99 million

1 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 2 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 3 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 4 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 5 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 6 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 7 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 8 / 8 6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This massive property, one of the largest estates in Rancho Santa Fe, won in the Countryside Retreats category. The home is 10,625-square-feet and sits on a 15.65 acre property that includes a pool, tennis court, six-stall horse stable, California pepper trees, gardens, and lemon and olive groves. The home, which was recently renovated, features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, custom bronze doors, antique white oak and custom bronze windows and doors. It has been on the market since February 2018 when it was first listed for $21 million.



6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe: $7.99 million

1 / 9 6115 Mimulus was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt (Willis Allen Real Estate) 2 / 9 6115 Mimulus was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt (Willis Allen Real Estate) 3 / 9 6115 Mimulus was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt (Willis Allen Real Estate) 4 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 5 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 6 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 7 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 8 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate) 9 / 9 6115 Mimulus in Rancho Sante Fe was selected for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This 10,375-square-foot home, situated on a 2.1 acre property, won in the Outdoor Escapes category. Its features include a rose garden, a zero-edge pool with waterfalls and a swim-up bar, gardens, vintage wood flooring, custom stone fireplaces and a large “chef’s” kitchen. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It has been on the market since mid-March.



1275 Virginia Way, La Jolla: $7.85 million

1 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 2 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 3 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 4 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 5 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 6 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 7 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 8 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 9 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 10 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate ) 11 / 11 1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate )

This 8,576-square-foot home a few blocks from the ocean also won in the Outdoor Escapes category. The home features ocean views, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is the property of former San Diego Padres TV play-by-play sportscaster Dick Enberg. Some of the features include an elevater, pool, outdoor kitchen, a wine cellar with space for more than 3,000 bottles, a media room with a wet bar and a vintage solid marble bathtub. It was first listed for sale in May 2019 for $9.8 million.

