You can’t go to the San Diego Zoo right now, so we went for you

The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park are home to more than 6,500 animals, but one species has been noticeably absent: people.
Both facilities closed to the public on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Life goes on within the Zoo and Safari Park, of course. Animals are feeding and breeding, squabbling and squawking, regardless of whether or not there are any guests to watch them.
We went behind the scenes to see what we’ve been missing — and to see, perhaps, whether the animals were missing us.
