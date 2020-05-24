Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Just Cool

You can’t go to the San Diego Zoo right now, so we went for you

By K.C. Alfred
Jonathan Wosen
May 24, 2020
7:11 PM
The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park are home to more than 6,500 animals, but one species has been noticeably absent: people.

Both facilities closed to the public on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Life goes on within the Zoo and Safari Park, of course. Animals are feeding and breeding, squabbling and squawking, regardless of whether or not there are any guests to watch them.

We went behind the scenes to see what we’ve been missing — and to see, perhaps, whether the animals were missing us.

San Diego Zoo
A siamang sits on a structure at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020. The zoo has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic but workers have been caring for the animals.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Benbough Amphitheater, which hosts the Frequent Flyers Bird Show, sits empty on May 19, 2020, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Jennifer Roesler, a wildlife care specialist, holds Omeo, a koala joey, as he holds onto a stuffed panda bear at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
The flamingo area is normally one of the most crowded areas at the San Diego Zoo but not on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Amahle, an African river hippo calf, swims at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
The San Diego Zoo entrance sits empty on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
A ring-tailed Lemur carries a baby at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
The Outback area at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Satu, an orangutan, chews on a stick at the San Diego Zoo on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Center Street, home to some of the bears who live at the San Diego Zoo, is empty on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Edward, a baby southern white rhino, walks around at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Zoo
Animal training manager Susie Ekard sits with Kasten, a caracal, who is one of the animal ambassadors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on May 19, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

K.C. Alfred
K.C. Alfred has been a staff photographer at the U-T for 12 years. Prior to the U-T, K.C. was a staff photographer at the Ventura County Star. His photographs have been published in newspapers and magazines worldwide. During his career, he has photographed four Olympic Games, along with countless NFL, MLB, PGA and NCAA sporting events. He is a two-time winner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame photo contest. In addition to sports, he has covered many local and national events including political conventions, earthquakes, hurricanes, and wildfires. In 2007, his photograph from the Witch Creek Fire in Rancho Bernardo was one of Time magazine's top ten photographs of the year.
Jonathan Wosen
Jonathan Wosen is The San Diego Union-Tribune's biotech reporter. He also covers the San Diego Zoo.