This baby giraffe at San Diego Zoo Safari Park is sure to brighten up your day

If you love baby animals, we have the perfect distraction for you during this pandemic.

Say hello to Zahara, the newest member of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park family. The one-month-old giraffe calf was born on April 4 to first-time mom, Zawadi. On Mother’s Day, the calf was officially named Zahara (pronounced za-haa-rah).

1 / 3 One-month-old giraffe calf, Zahara, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Tammy Spratt / San Diego Zoo Safari Park) 2 / 3 One-month-old giraffe calf, Zahara, and her mother, Zawadi, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Tammy Spratt / San Diego Zoo Safari Park) 3 / 3 One-month-old giraffe calf, Zahara, and her mother, Zawadi, and other members of the giraffe herd at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Tammy Spratt / San Diego Zoo Safari Park)

Her name was decided by an online vote that 18,000 people across the globe participated in. After a week-long campaign, Zahara won the popular vote.

Zahara was introduced to the rest of the giraffe herd at two weeks old. Specialists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park describe her as “a healthy calf with terrific vitality and a highly relaxed demeanor.”

One-month-old giraffe calf, Zahara, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Tammy Spratt / San Diego Zoo Safari Park)

“This calf is normally so very calm and collected,” Matt Galvin, lead wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in a press release.

“Not much bothers her,” Galvin continued. “She is usually content to nap in the shade while the adults browse nearby, but we’ve noticed on occasion, she does get overly excited and zooms through the savanna.”

One-month-old giraffe calf, Zahara, and her mother, Zawadi, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Tammy Spratt / San Diego Zoo Safari Park)

While the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is temporarily closed, you can visit Zahara, her mother Zawadi and the rest of the herd virtually via the Giraffe Cam. The online stream, presented by toy company Fiesta, is live from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at sdzsafaripark.org/giraffe-cam.