Buy some jewelry, feed 10 people

sd-1550269931-0wxe4lr5f0-snap-image
Pura Vida, a company with San Diego headquarters, sells handmade bracelets and accessories.
(Courtesy of Pura Vida)

La Jolla-based company Pura Vida Bracelets is donating $1 to Feeding America for every online order placed in April

By Sara ButlerStaff Writer  
April 9, 2020
4:08 AM
If you want to indulge in some retail therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic, why not do it for a good cause?

Pura Vida Bracelets, a La Jolla-based accessory brand, announced it is donating a portion of its monthly revenue to Feeding America, a nonprofit providing hunger relief across the country through food banks.

For every online order placed in April, Pura Vida will give $1 to the Feeding America. Only U.S. orders will be counted, and monthly club subscription purchases are not eligible.

According to Feeding America’s website, every dollar donated provides 10 meals to U.S. families in need. Pura Vida’s goal is to raise $100,000 -- totaling one million meals -- by April 30. So far, the company has donated 580,000 meals, but that number continues to rise.

In addition to its monetary donations to Feeding America, Pura Vida will donate several hundred of its bracelets to San Diego healthcare workers next week.

Pura Vida is known for its colorful string bracelets, but it also sells metal jewelry like rings and necklaces. Product prices range from $6 to $45.

And for customers seeking additional entertainment after clicking the “check out” button, Pura Vida is streaming live videos on Instagram at 10 a.m. on April 9 and 10, where brand influencers will share wellness tips, DIY crafts and interactive activities to try during quarantine.

Sara Butler
Sara has always been two things: a writer and a San Diegan.
