The most expensive San Diego homes to sell in 2019

It was a strong year for luxury housing in San Diego County with 10 sales topping $10 million.

Oceanfront properties in Del Mar and La Jolla snagged the top sales, similar to the past few years where beachfront communities dominated the biggest purchases. In fact, three of the five top sales this year were on the same street.

There were no major records broken in 2019. The biggest sale in county history remains the 2007 sale of a 10,700-square-foot home on Ocean Front in Del Mar that went for $48.2 million, said the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. The biggest sale in 2018 was $24 million for a property in La Jolla.

Musician Alicia Keys’ purchase of the iconic Razor House in La Jolla was the most high-profile of any home, but was not the most expensive in 2019.

Just 4 percent of homes in San Diego County were listed for more than $4 million in mid-December, said Reports on Housing.

Steven Thomas, founder of Reports on Housing, said a sluggish stock market, and uncertainty over an economic downturn, made for a slow luxury market at the start of the year. But, he said things picked up again as many high-end buyers became more confident in the economy.

“There’s a lot of capital out there and it looks like this expansion is going to continue,” Thomas said of the biggest sales. “It’s at the point where people are just shrugging it off and pulling the trigger on this stuff.”