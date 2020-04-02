Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Margarita Grand Tasting Event-2020-logos-01.jpg
Margarita Grand Tasting Event-2020-logos-01.jpg

June 2020

Find more than 24 specialty margaritas in one place at the sixth annual Margarita Grand Tasting Event. The event, featuring San Diego’s top bartenders, music and entertainment, coincides with National Margarita Month. Ticket sales open soon.

Picture 1.jpg
Tickets
Coming soon
Picture 2.jpg
Margarita Month
Coming soon
Picture 3.jpg
Drink and Food Vendors
Coming soon
Picture 4.jpg
Entertainment
Coming soon
“Celebrate the culmination of Margarita Month with a fiesta featuring over 24+ specialty margaritas crafted by top bartenders and participating venues across San Diego.”
“Enjoy great food, fun music and margarita tastings!”
Picture 5.jpg
Sponsor Information
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our events team
CONTACT US
Picture 6.jpg
Exhibitor Information
To learn more about exhibitor opportunities, please contact our events team
CONTACT US
1257_6_1_19.jpg
Event Timeline
Coming soon

CONTACT US