New daytime cafe opening in Mission Beach

Molly’s a new daytime café specializing in gourmet coffees and house-baked pastries, will open next week in Mission Beach.

Owned by San Diego’s OMG Hospitality Group, Molly’s will serve brunch, lunch, fresh-roasted Molly’s brand coffee, cocktails by Corri Wilson and an “elevated” pastry program overseen by chef Cheryl Storms and chef Eli Peralta.

It will also have two patios and decor inspired by the Mexican city of Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Set to open at 7 a.m. April 13, Molly’s takes over a former pizzeria space at 3770 Mission Blvd.

Molly’s is next door to Moe’s Steakhouse, which is also owned by OMG Hospitality. Both restaurants are anOMG chief Eric Leitstein’s grandparents (Molly and Moe) who inspired his passion for hospitality.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Visit mollysmissionbeach.com.

