New daytime cafe opening in Mission Beach

Molly's Cafe will open April 13 in Mission Beach.
(Courtesy of OMG Hospitality)
By Pam Kragen
Molly’s a new daytime café specializing in gourmet coffees and house-baked pastries, will open next week in Mission Beach.

Owned by San Diego’s OMG Hospitality Group, Molly’s will serve brunch, lunch, fresh-roasted Molly’s brand coffee, cocktails by Corri Wilson and an “elevated” pastry program overseen by chef Cheryl Storms and chef Eli Peralta.

It will also have two patios and decor inspired by the Mexican city of Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Set to open at 7 a.m. April 13, Molly’s takes over a former pizzeria space at 3770 Mission Blvd.

Molly’s is next door to Moe’s Steakhouse, which is also owned by OMG Hospitality. Both restaurants are anOMG chief Eric Leitstein’s grandparents (Molly and Moe) who inspired his passion for hospitality.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Visit mollysmissionbeach.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterf, Conn.

