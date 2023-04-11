Ladies Love Outlaws opened by Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co.

A Wurlitzer jukebox is the centerpiece in the newly opened Ladies Love Outlaws honky-tonk lounge in Oceanside.

Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co. in Oceanside has opened a new honky-tonk bar on the property called the Ladies Love Outlaws cocktail lounge.

The Country & Western-style bar has opened in the former 101 Proof speakeasy that was run by the building’s former tenant, Urge Gastropub & Whiskey Bank. Like 101 Proof, Ladies Love Outlaws can only be entered from behind the Heritage building at 505 Vista Way. The bar menu features eight custom cocktails made with corn whiskey, mezcal, bourbon, rums, tequila and vodka with names like Bolo Tie, Electric Cowboy and Daisy Dukes. An antique Wurlitzer jukebox serves up country classics.

The bar, with a mostly standing-room capacity of 65, opens at 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays only. Visit instagram.com/ladiesloveoutlaws_oside.

