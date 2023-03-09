Japanese sushi restaurant Kinme Omakase opening in Bankers Hill

Kinme Omakase, a 10-seat Japanese sushi restaurant, will open March 15 in Bankers Hill.

Kinme is the passion project of Shihomi Borillo and executive chef Nao Ichimura, whose first restaurant project together was Azuki Sushi Lounge, two blocks to the south.

Kinme will serve a 10-course omakase meal priced at $175. Inspired by the Kaiseki and Edomae sushi traditions, the restaurant combines old-world traditions with new techniques and a devotion to sourcing its fish from Japan’s Toyosu fish market in Tokyo as well as local purveyors within a 90-mile radius.

The menu at Kinme will be changed monthly and seasonally. Some of the regular dishes will include oyster with sturgeon caviar and blood orange pearls, sashimi, chawanmushi, nigiri, soup, dessert and matcha tea service.

Kinme occupies the 900-square-foot space that was formerly Hachi Ramen at 2505 Fifth Ave. It will offer seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. kinmeomakase.com

