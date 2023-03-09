Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Japanese sushi restaurant Kinme Omakase opening in Bankers Hill

Dishes and drinks at Kinme Omakase restaurant.
A selection of dishes and drinks at Kinme Omakase, which opens March 15 in Bankers Hill.
(Courtesy of James Tran)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Kinme Omakase, a 10-seat Japanese sushi restaurant, will open March 15 in Bankers Hill.

Kinme is the passion project of Shihomi Borillo and executive chef Nao Ichimura, whose first restaurant project together was Azuki Sushi Lounge, two blocks to the south.

Kinme will serve a 10-course omakase meal priced at $175. Inspired by the Kaiseki and Edomae sushi traditions, the restaurant combines old-world traditions with new techniques and a devotion to sourcing its fish from Japan’s Toyosu fish market in Tokyo as well as local purveyors within a 90-mile radius.

The menu at Kinme will be changed monthly and seasonally. Some of the regular dishes will include oyster with sturgeon caviar and blood orange pearls, sashimi, chawanmushi, nigiri, soup, dessert and matcha tea service.

Kinme occupies the 900-square-foot space that was formerly Hachi Ramen at 2505 Fifth Ave. It will offer seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. kinmeomakase.com

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

