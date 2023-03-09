Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in Oceanside

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a 6-year-old Los Angeles-born spicy fried chicken restaurant chain, will open its fourth San Diego County location Friday, March 10, in Oceanside.

Dave’s is known for its limited menu of fried chicken tenders and sandwiches and a couple of sides. Diners can choose between seven preferred heat levels, from “no spice” to “reaper.”

The new location, at 4201 Oceanside Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. daveshotchicken.com.