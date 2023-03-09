Advertisement
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in Oceanside

Dave's Hot Chicken fingers and sandwiches.
(Courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken)
By Pam Kragen
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a 6-year-old Los Angeles-born spicy fried chicken restaurant chain, will open its fourth San Diego County location Friday, March 10, in Oceanside.

Dave’s is known for its limited menu of fried chicken tenders and sandwiches and a couple of sides. Diners can choose between seven preferred heat levels, from “no spice” to “reaper.”

The new location, at 4201 Oceanside Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. daveshotchicken.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

