Sweet Petite opens in Little Italy

Sweet Petite Confections, a design-forward Clairemont-based chocolate shop founded in 2015 by longtime San Diegan Michelle Lomelin, opened a satellite dessert booth earlier this month in the Little Italy Food Hall.

Lomelin’s artisan chocolates are designed like a fashion line. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Lomelin chooses colors, prints, packaging and flavor profiles for each season and holiday, and uses traditional fashion design processes, including a merchandising calendar, a marketing calendar and inspiration boards. Besides her usual mix of chocolates, she is serving seasonal bonbons, caramels, barks and cookies at the Little Italy booth. The food hall is at 550 W. Date St., Suite B, in San Diego. Visit sweetpetiteconfections.com.