Salt & Straw unveils dairy-free ice cream line

On Dec. 30, Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar introduced, for a limited time, a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors line inspired by classic Americana desserts. The five new vegan flavors are bananas Foster, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sorbet.

About 20 percent of Salt & Straw flavors year-round are vegan, but this is the first full vegan line available in stores. Salt & Straw is also introducing a new monthly “pints club” subscription service, where customers can receive a rotating selection of five vegan flavors in pint-size containers shipped to their home for $85 a month, including shipping. For details and locations, visit saltandstraw.com.