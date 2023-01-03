Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Salt & Straw unveils dairy-free ice cream line

Salt & Straw is introducing a new line of dairy-free ice creams on Dec. 30, 2022.
(Courtesy of Salt & Straw)
By Pam Kragen
On Dec. 30, Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar introduced, for a limited time, a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors line inspired by classic Americana desserts. The five new vegan flavors are bananas Foster, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sorbet.

About 20 percent of Salt & Straw flavors year-round are vegan, but this is the first full vegan line available in stores. Salt & Straw is also introducing a new monthly “pints club” subscription service, where customers can receive a rotating selection of five vegan flavors in pint-size containers shipped to their home for $85 a month, including shipping. For details and locations, visit saltandstraw.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

