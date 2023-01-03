Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego

Gold prime New York steak and eggs at Cali Breakfast in downtown San Diego.
(Courtesy of Cali Breakfast)
By Pam Kragen
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly.

The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster Benedict and “Gold Steak and Eggs,” a gold-coated 10-oz. prime New York steak with three eggs any style and house potatoes. Other options include Oreo French toast, strawberries and gelato French toast and breakfast burritos.The restaurant’s bloody mary bar serves margarita flights, espresso martinis and fruity cocktails.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at 702 Ash St., Suite E., San Diego. Ca.. (619) 310-6522 or visit cali-breakfast.com or instagram.com/calibreakfast.

Pam Kragen

