Eat | Drink

New Italian restaurant Al Dente now open in University Heights

Duck pappardelle at newly opened Al Dente restaurant in San Diego.
(Courtesy of Al Dente)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Al Dente, a new Italian restaurant, opened earlier in December in the former Basilico pizzeria space in University Heights.

Launched by the Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurateurs behind San Diego’s Rusticucina and Zama restaurants, Al Dente specializes in Italian dishes with a modern twist. Pastas are made in-house and game meat is used in many dishes, including boar sausage, bison tartare and elk chops. Some of the dishes on the opening menu are oxtail ravioli, truffle gnocchi, fettuccine pistachio e burrata and vongole al prezzemolo (clams in white wine garlic and olive oil sauce).

Al Dente is open from 4 to 10 p.m. daily at 4207 Park Blvd. Visit aldentesd.com.

