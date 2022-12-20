Ambrogio15 Enoteca debuts in La Jolla

Ambrogio15 Enoteca, an Italian wine bar, bottle shop and gourmet market, opened last month in the former Ciao Ciao Piadina space in La Jolla.

The new Enoteca is owned by Giacomo Pizzigoni and Andrea Burrone of the Milano Five restaurant group, which also operates the Acquerello by Ambrogio restaurant in La Jolla and Ambrogio15 pizzerias in Pacific Beach, Little Italy, Del Mar and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Burrone and Pizzigoni were also investors in the former Ciao Ciao Piadina, an Italian aperitivo and sandwich shop that opened in April 2021 but closed this past June. Pizzigoni said the aperitivo spot didn’t catch on with La Jolla diners, but he and Burrone believe the neighborhood was missing a gourmet wine bar.

Ambrogio Enoteca has a 25-seat wine bar with a selection of 200 wines from boutique Italian vineyards. About 90 percent of the wines are biodynamic (made without chemicals and composts) and many come from wineries that make from 140 to 2,000 bottles or less each season. Wines sell for $20 to $400 a bottle. The wines are available by the glass or flight with optional cold cut and cheese boards with burrata, prosciutto, mortadella and more. Monthly wine events are planned with Italian winemakers.

The shop has been decorated to look like someone’s home living room rather than a tasting room. It also has a small Italian grocery market area, serving imported items such as olive oils, honeys, jams, aged Balsamic vinegar, cold cuts and cheeses, as well as fresh Ambrogio pastas and sauces to go.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 510 Pearl St., La Jolla. Visit ambrogio15enotecasd.com.