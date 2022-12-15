12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.

Animae, Downtown

Chef Tara Monsod will serve a celebratory a la carte menu on Christmas Eve that celebrates Filipino flavors, a wagyu steak program and dishes from across Asia, including som tom salad, chicken congee, shrimp toast, kare kare short rib and ube pan de sal. 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24. 969 Pacific Highway, San Diego. animaesd.com

Bleu Bohème, Kensington

On Christmas Eve, this French neighborhood restaurant will serve a three-course prix-fixe dinner with options that include crab croquettes, Spanish onion soup, duck leg confit, braised beef short rib or vegetarian ravioli. $75. 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24. 4090 Adams Ave, San Diego. (619) 255-4167. blueboheme.com

Callie, East Village

Callie restaurant will serve an a la carte menu with several holiday specials on Christmas Eve. 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. 1195 Island Ave., San Diego. (6190) 255-9669. calliesd.com/events/christmas-eve

Ember & Rye, Carlsbad

This Richard Blais-helmed steakhouse will serve four-course, family-style brunch and dinner menu on Christmas weekend. 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. 7447 Batiquitos Lagoon, Carlsbad. (760) 603-6908. parkhyattaviara.com/eat-drink/ember-and-rye/

Fort Oak restaurant decorated for the Christmas holidays. (Courtesy of Kimberly Motos)

Fort Oak, Mission Hills

Fort Oak Restaurant is open for lunch daily through Dec. 23. Dishes from the regular menu and festive cocktails are served. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. 1011 Fort Stockton Drive, San Diego. (619) 722-3398. fortoaksd.com

Christmas Eve dinner items at Herb & Sea in Encinitas. (Courtesy of James Tran)

Herb & Sea, Encinitas

This seafood-centric restaurant will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu on Christmas Eve with dishes that include steelhead crudo, pistachio-crusted lamb, ratatouille and citrus cheesecake. $87 for adults, $38 for children. 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24. 131 W D St., Encinitas. (760) 704-8300. herbandsea.com

Herb & Wood, Little Italy

This sister restaurant to Herb & Sea will serve a four-course prix-fixe meal on Christmas Eve with dishes that include halibut, prime beef filet, hamachi, poached persimmon and pork belly. $92 for adults, $37 for children. 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 955-8495. herbandwood.com

JRDN, Pacific Beach

JRDN restaurant will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day featuring dishes such as roasted pork belly, prime rib, hash brown gratin and holiday cookie plate. $46 to $68. 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 25. Tower23 Hotel, 723 Felspar St., San Diego. (858) 270-2323. t23hotel.com/menu

Piper, Oceanside

This American fare restaurant at the Seabird Resort will serve two Christmas weekend menus. On Christmas Eve, a four-course prix-fixe “Savor the Seasons” dinner will include prime rib and cassoulet from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Price is $95. On Christmas Day, the “All is Bright Brunch” will feature artisan breads, oatmeal, apple-stuffed French toast and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. $45 for adults, $28 for children ages 5 to 12. Seabird Resort,105 Mission Ave., Oceanside. (760) 512-3816. piperoceanside.com

Quiero, Downtown

Quiero Restaurants’ Seaport Village location inside Mike Hess Brewing will be open for abbreviated hours on Christmas Day, serving items from its regular menu, including the Mike Hess fish taco, scallop taco, crispy shrimp taco, carne asada, surf and turf dishes and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25. Mike Hess Brewing, Seaport Village, 879 W. Harbor Drive, Suite W14-E, San Diego. (619) 230-5433. quierorestaurants.com

Vistal, San Diego

This bayfront restaurant will serve a prix-fixe dinner menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The three-course menu will include chestnut and sunchoke bisque, Campbell River salmon, kurobuta pork shank and chocolate mousse cake. $75 for adults. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. InterContinental San Diego Hotel, 901 Bayfront Court, Suite 1, San Diego. (619) 535-0485.

Zama, Gaslamp Quarter

This new Latin American restaurant will serve its full menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with options including salmon, aguachile, wagyu maki, crudo and more. 5 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. 467 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 915-5789. zamasandiego.com