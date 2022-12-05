Underbelly opens at UCSD

A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly.

The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen dishes and steamed bao buns found at CH’s other Underbelly locations in Little Italy and North Park. But the new UCSD outlet also serves katsu and egg salad sandwiches, onigiri (rice balls) and salads, as well as Underbelly cocktails.

The new location at 105 Eucalyptus Grove Lane is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call (619) 629-0676 or visit godblessunderbelly.com.