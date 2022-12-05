Advertisement
Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Coconut Pistachio Kanafee at Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside.
(Courtesy of Sammy’s)

By Pam Kragen
Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside.

Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted started out as a boozy brunch concept named Toast. Ladeki closed the Carlsbad location recently to take over the former Carte Blanche space in Oceanside and has expanded the Toasted concept to include a full dinner menu developed by Sammy’s corporate chef Alfie Szeprethy.

The Toasted brunch menu features items from the original Carlsbad location, such as coconut pistachio kanafee with orange blossom syrup, brisket hash, stuffed French toast and chilaquiles. The dinner menu includes some popular dishes from Sammy’s menu, including the chopped chicken salad, mini duck tacos and pizzas, as well as new dishes that are lighter and have a more Mediterranean influence. New options include a braised lamb shank entrée, lobster orzotto and a shareable octopus plate.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with brunch served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour in the afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and dinner service from 6 to 9 p.m., at 339 North Cleveland St., Oceanside. Visit toastedgastrobrunch.com

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

