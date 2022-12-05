Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside.

Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted started out as a boozy brunch concept named Toast. Ladeki closed the Carlsbad location recently to take over the former Carte Blanche space in Oceanside and has expanded the Toasted concept to include a full dinner menu developed by Sammy’s corporate chef Alfie Szeprethy.

The Toasted brunch menu features items from the original Carlsbad location, such as coconut pistachio kanafee with orange blossom syrup, brisket hash, stuffed French toast and chilaquiles. The dinner menu includes some popular dishes from Sammy’s menu, including the chopped chicken salad, mini duck tacos and pizzas, as well as new dishes that are lighter and have a more Mediterranean influence. New options include a braised lamb shank entrée, lobster orzotto and a shareable octopus plate.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with brunch served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour in the afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and dinner service from 6 to 9 p.m., at 339 North Cleveland St., Oceanside. Visit toastedgastrobrunch.com