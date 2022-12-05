Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean.

Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees and snacks. The cocktail menu, developed by Snake Oil Cocktail Co., specializes in rum-based drinks. X, as in X Marks the Spot, is a tiki speakeasy on the same property but accessed through a different door. It has its own cocktail menu with drinks designed by Snake Oil, including the drink Fourth Time’s a Charm, which was the 2021 Tiki Oasis convention-winning cocktail created by Snake Oil mixologist Irving Gonzalez.

Owned by Kevin Rhodes and Christianne Penunuri, who also own Groundswell Brewing just a few doors away, Lime in the Coconut is at 248 Third Ave., Chula Vista. It’s open Wednesdays through Saturdays for dinner, with lunch service on weekends and live entertainment on Sundays. Visit limexcoconut.com