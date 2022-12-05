El Dorado Cocktail Lounge sold to Pouring With a Heart hospitality group

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group.

El Dorado was one of the city’s first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it opened in 2008. Its new owners plan to keep most of the original staff and will refresh the space but plan to honor the history and heritage of the bar at Broadway and 11th Avenue. Pouring With a Heart has owned Seven Grand neighborhood bar in North Park since 2012. The Los Angeles-based company owns more than 25 bars in California, Colorado and Texas.

“There’s a movement in San Diego to secure the future of the establishments that shaped its culinary, cocktail, drinking scene and the unique neighborhood culture of this city,” Peter Stanislaus, chief development officer of Pouring With Heart, said in a statement. “This is the pillar that Pouring With Heart was built on and could not be more in line with our mission as a hospitality group, it is why we are so excited to contribute to this effort with El Dorado, and resurrect the fond memories people have from nights spent there.”

El Dorado will temporarily close in mid-January for a weeklong refresh, during which the bar will transition away from the club/DJ vibe to embrace a more timeless cocktail experience. Visit pouringwithheart.com.