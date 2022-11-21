Advertisement
Eat | Drink

North County’s Vegan Food Popup expands to San Diego

The wait for fresh vegan doughnuts at the Donuttery food truck takes about 40 minutes at the Vegan Food Popup in Encinitas.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to include its first San Diego location at the North Park Mini Park at 3812 29th St.

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Seva Foods founder Michelle May launched the Vegan Food Popup in Encinitas as a seasonal monthly event in 2019. It quickly grew from 20 to nearly 50 vendors, and its frequency grew to a weekly event that today draws as many as 50 plant-based food products at locations in Encinitas and Vista.

The new North Park popup event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. The Vista popup is from 5 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at Local Roots Boochyard at 1430 Vantage Court in Vista. The original location is at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, from noon to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. For details, visit veganfoodpopup.com.

Eat | Drink Latest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

