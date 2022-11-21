North County’s Vegan Food Popup expands to San Diego

After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to include its first San Diego location at the North Park Mini Park at 3812 29th St.

Seva Foods founder Michelle May launched the Vegan Food Popup in Encinitas as a seasonal monthly event in 2019. It quickly grew from 20 to nearly 50 vendors, and its frequency grew to a weekly event that today draws as many as 50 plant-based food products at locations in Encinitas and Vista.

The new North Park popup event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. The Vista popup is from 5 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at Local Roots Boochyard at 1430 Vantage Court in Vista. The original location is at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, from noon to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. For details, visit veganfoodpopup.com.