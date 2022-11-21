Randy’s Donuts shops coming to San Diego

Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on its shop rooftops, will expand into San Diego next year with the first of 10 locations owned by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez.

The first location will open around January at 3425 Murphy Canyon Road in Serra Mesa. As in Los Angeles, not every location will have a big doughnut on its roof.

Founded in 1952 at 805 W. Manchester Blvd. in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has 21 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern and Riverside counties, as well as a 24-hour drive-thru shop in Las Vegas. Randy’s Donuts owner Mark Kelegian, who purchased the company in 2015, announced plans in 2019 to begin selling franchise rights nationwide.

Although Randy’s is best known for its shops’ appearances in numerous films, TV shows and music videos, its menu features more than 60 moderately priced, never-frozen classic and contemporary doughnut varieties. Raised, cake and filled options share the menu with premium varieties with toppings that include matcha tea, Nutella spread, churros, bacon and breakfast cereals. Visit randysdonuts.com.