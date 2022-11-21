Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

A Forever Oceans kampachi fish farm off the coast of Panama.
(Courtesy of Forever Oceans)

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish.

By Pam Kragen
Share

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish.

The farmed kampachi, also known as amberjack, is raised in net-lined farms 10 miles off the coast of Panama that are up to 330 feet deep. The farms are tended by satellite-controlled robotics, cameras, sensors and feed management software. The goal of this new fish-farming method is to grow sashimi-grade fish that will take some of the pressure off wild fish stocks that are in danger of overfishing.

The Forever Oceans kampachi is being featured at Pacific Catch locations in a dish with tomato confit, miso butter broccolini and crab mashed potatoes. The chain’s only Southern California location is at Westfield UTC, 4575 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 1160, in San Diego. Visit pacificcatch.com/locations/la-jolla.

Eat | Drink Latest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

More on the Subject

Advertisement