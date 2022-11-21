La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish.

The farmed kampachi, also known as amberjack, is raised in net-lined farms 10 miles off the coast of Panama that are up to 330 feet deep. The farms are tended by satellite-controlled robotics, cameras, sensors and feed management software. The goal of this new fish-farming method is to grow sashimi-grade fish that will take some of the pressure off wild fish stocks that are in danger of overfishing.

The Forever Oceans kampachi is being featured at Pacific Catch locations in a dish with tomato confit, miso butter broccolini and crab mashed potatoes. The chain’s only Southern California location is at Westfield UTC, 4575 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 1160, in San Diego. Visit pacificcatch.com/locations/la-jolla.