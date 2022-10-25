Paradisaea, Local Roots, Johnny Wahoo lead list of new San Diego restaurant openings

Paradisaea, a new dinner-only restaurant in La Jolla’s Bird Rock community, is now open.

The restaurant is owned by La Jolla residents Eric and Zoe Kleinbub, who named it after the genus of a species of six birds of paradise. The Kleinbubs have a combined background in restaurant and real estate development. A few years ago, they purchased the 1949-era “piano building” at 5680 La Jolla Blvd., originally designed by architect William Kesling. For many years, the building housed a piano store. With the Georgis & Mirgorodsky design firm, the Kleinbubs renovated the building and have given it a colorful tropical theme and décor.

The main, 57-seat dining room at newly opened Paradisaea restauranht in Bird Rock, La Jolla. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman/Paradisaea)

Paradisaea’s culinary director is Mark Welker, whose background includes a decade-long tenure at New York’s Eleven Madison Park. His chef de cuisine is Gabriel Bonis, who served as sous chef under Jason Knibb at La Jolla’s Nine-Ten for the past 10 years. Signature dishes include roasted chicken with lemon-dijon butter, housemade pasta dishes like tagliatelle with uni, beef tartare with crispy sunchokes and garlic togarashi and house-churned ice cream.

Paradisaea is open for dinner from 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Soon to open in the Paradisaea building are two sister businesses: Dodo Bird Donuts, an all-day café with doughnuts, sandwiches, coffees and teas, and Tropical Punch, a home, apparel and beauty products gift store. Visit paradisaea.com.

Local Roots opens new taproom

San Diego’s Local Roots Kombucha recently opened a new tap room in Solana Beach’s Cedros Avenue Design District.

The new business at 112 S. Cedros Ave. has 20 taps, serving a mix of the Vista-based brewery’s hard and non-alcoholic drinks, which include Cali Mule, Blood Orange Mimosa, Strawberry Mojito, Purple Haze, Island Vibes and more. The new location’s food vendor is Blade 1936, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria and Italian restaurant based in Oceanside.

Opened in 2017 by cousins Ryan White and Joe Carmichael, Local Roots has been in expansion mode this year. In July, they opened The Boochyard, a 7,500-square-foot tap room and kitchen on the same property as their brewery at 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101, in Vista. Visit localrootskombucha.com.

Select dishes at Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar in the Gaslamp Quarter. (Courtesy of RMD Group)

Golf bar opens in the Gaslamp

RMD Group , whose bars and restaurants include Rustic Root, Side Bar, Lumi Rooftop Sushi and Huntress steakhouse, has opened a unique new bar property in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar — at 527 Fifth Ave., San Diego — features several interactive Full Swing golf game simulators, paired with a cocktail and bar bites menu. RMD culinary director Wilfried Bergerhausen’s menu includes potato chip nachos, bison meatballs, a glazed doughnut grilled cheese sandwich and other snacks and sandwiches. Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch service begins at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit johnnywahoogolfbar.com.