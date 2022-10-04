The Gärten opens in Bay Park

The Gärten, an outdoor beer and wine garden that brings together four local businesses, will hold its grand opening this weekend in Bay Park.

The 2,500-square-foot shared vendor space is a collaboration between next-door neighbors Lost Cause Meadery and Deft Brewing, as well as Pizza Cassette and Oddish Wine. Designed in the style of a German biergarten, the project features communal tables and will offer live music and entertainment more than 150 nights each year.

Deft Brewing was awarded the Co-Champion Brewery title at the 2021 San Diego International Beer Competition and a silver medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival. It specializes in classic Belgian, German and British beer styles. Pizza Cassette, launched this year by pizzaiolos Chris Herko and Jimmy Terwilliger, specializes in wood-fired, scratch-made pizzas and sandwiches that include a three-meat Italian, a banh mi and Philly cheesesteak. Pizza Cassette plans to host pop-up pizza classes and prix-fixe dinners at the Gärten.

Lost Cause Meadery opened in 2017. It makes a variety of meads and ciders. Oddish Wine is a new concept from Lost Cause Meadery. It makes sparkling wines, ciders and other brewed fruit beverages. The Gärten has been set up in a former parking lot adjacent the commercial and tap room spaces of Lost Cause, Deft Brewing and Pizza Cassette.

Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 5322 Banks St., San Diego. Events will include live music, autumn craft beers, limited edition ice cream and more. For details, visit facebook.com/lostcausemeadery.