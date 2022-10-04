City Tacos serves its 3 millionth taco

San Diego-based City Tacos, which Gerry Torres founded in North Park in 2014 and now boasts six locations countywide, recently marked the milestone of serving its 3 millionth taco.

“I just happened to stumble across this fun milestone while going through my records,” Torres said in a statement. “While I certainly can’t say that all San Diegans have had a City Taco taco, I am proud that my vision and passion has extended to nearly the same number as the population here.”

Torres is originally from Mexico City, and he moved to San Diego in 1992. This past June he became a U.S. citizen in a ceremony held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Downtown San Diego. Visit citytacossd.com.