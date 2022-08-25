Cottage opens location in Encinitas serving items like prosciutto Benedict and charred octopus salad

The Cottage, a 30-year-old café on Fay Avenue in La Jolla, now has a sister eatery in North County. Cottage owners Jason Peaslee and Bernardo Kanarek opened the 3,500-square-foot location in June in the Encinitas Village shopping center.

Under the culinary leadership of chef Paolo Chan, the Cottage is known for its stuffed French toast, capellini crab cakes and avocado smash toast. The Encinitas location also has several unique dishes, including crab and prosciutto Benedict, leg of lamb sandwich, charred octopus salad and tofu “huevos” rancheros. The new location also has a retail counter with fresh-baked pastries, house-made granola and coffee, which is roasted in-house. The new Cottage location is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at 127 N. El Camino Real, Suite H, Encinitas. Visit cottageencinitas.com.