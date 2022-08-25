Advertisement
Cottage opens location in Encinitas serving items like prosciutto Benedict and charred octopus salad

Avocado toast at the Cottage in Encinitas.
(Courtesy of the Cottage)
By Pam Kragen
The Cottage, a 30-year-old café on Fay Avenue in La Jolla, now has a sister eatery in North County. Cottage owners Jason Peaslee and Bernardo Kanarek opened the 3,500-square-foot location in June in the Encinitas Village shopping center.

Under the culinary leadership of chef Paolo Chan, the Cottage is known for its stuffed French toast, capellini crab cakes and avocado smash toast. The Encinitas location also has several unique dishes, including crab and prosciutto Benedict, leg of lamb sandwich, charred octopus salad and tofu “huevos” rancheros. The new location also has a retail counter with fresh-baked pastries, house-made granola and coffee, which is roasted in-house. The new Cottage location is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at 127 N. El Camino Real, Suite H, Encinitas. Visit cottageencinitas.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

