Sushi Taisho reopens in Carlsbad

New owners have taken over the old Sushi Taisho location in Carlsbad Village Faire and given the second-floor space a new look and menu, but kept the name for sentimental reasons.

Married San Diego restaurateurs Misun and Brian Yoon — who own three Hooked on Sushi and two Hooked on Poke restaurants — recently took over the former Sushi Taisho location at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 214. They renovated the space and expanded and elevated the menu to include both sushi and Asian fusion bites. Specialties include Hello-tail Carpaccio, mango pineapple ceviche, chicken katsu and Japanese curry.

The Yoons met as friends in their native Korea and fell in love while working together at the old Sushi Taisho during their college years here. Fifteen years later, they decided to open their own version of Sushi Taisho in honor of the early days of their relationship. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit sushitaisho.com.