Sushi Taisho reopens in Carlsbad

A combo plate at Sushi Taisho in Carlsbad Village.
(Courtesy of Sushi Taisho)
By Pam Kragen
New owners have taken over the old Sushi Taisho location in Carlsbad Village Faire and given the second-floor space a new look and menu, but kept the name for sentimental reasons.

Married San Diego restaurateurs Misun and Brian Yoon — who own three Hooked on Sushi and two Hooked on Poke restaurants — recently took over the former Sushi Taisho location at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 214. They renovated the space and expanded and elevated the menu to include both sushi and Asian fusion bites. Specialties include Hello-tail Carpaccio, mango pineapple ceviche, chicken katsu and Japanese curry.

The Yoons met as friends in their native Korea and fell in love while working together at the old Sushi Taisho during their college years here. Fifteen years later, they decided to open their own version of Sushi Taisho in honor of the early days of their relationship. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit sushitaisho.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

