San Diego chefs team up for meal delivery service

San Diegans Richard Blais and Claudia Sandoval are among a handful of award-winning celebrity chefs who have lent their culinary expertise to Home Bistro, which ships frozen, single-serving gourmet entrees to customers homes.

Customers order individual meals, or groups of five to 10 meals, online at homebistro.com and the packages are shipped nationally in freezer containers within one to two days. Meal prices start at $17 each.

National City-raised Sandoval, who won Fox’s “MasterChef” TV cooking series in 2015, has created five entrees for Home Bistro. They are: garlic-sautéed butter shrimp with white rice; chicken mole enchiladas with red rice; poblano rajas con queso with saffron rice; carne asada with chorizo refried beans and charred green onions; and salsa verde pork with red rice.

Blais, a Del Mar resident and the 2011 winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef: All-Stars,” has also created five meals. They are: steakhouse culotte steak, creamed spinach and home fries; roasted salmon, miso caramel, broccolini and rice; chicken with garlic, spinach and truffle fettucine alfredo; chicken tandoori with curry, cauliflower, chickpeas and mango relish; and boneless pork, cauliflower, mac ‘n’ cheese and braised greens.

Other participating chefs are Cat Cora, Ayesha Curry, Daina Falk and Melanie Moss, with more coming soon.