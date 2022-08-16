Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

San Diego chefs team up for meal delivery service

Home Bistro delivers frozen meals by local chefs Richard Blais and Claudia Sandoval.
Home Bistro is offering home-delivered frozen meals created by local chefs Richard Blais and Claudia Sandoval.
(Home Bistro)
By Pam Kragen
Share

San Diegans Richard Blais and Claudia Sandoval are among a handful of award-winning celebrity chefs who have lent their culinary expertise to Home Bistro, which ships frozen, single-serving gourmet entrees to customers homes.

Customers order individual meals, or groups of five to 10 meals, online at homebistro.com and the packages are shipped nationally in freezer containers within one to two days. Meal prices start at $17 each.

National City-raised Sandoval, who won Fox’s “MasterChef” TV cooking series in 2015, has created five entrees for Home Bistro. They are: garlic-sautéed butter shrimp with white rice; chicken mole enchiladas with red rice; poblano rajas con queso with saffron rice; carne asada with chorizo refried beans and charred green onions; and salsa verde pork with red rice.

Blais, a Del Mar resident and the 2011 winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef: All-Stars,” has also created five meals. They are: steakhouse culotte steak, creamed spinach and home fries; roasted salmon, miso caramel, broccolini and rice; chicken with garlic, spinach and truffle fettucine alfredo; chicken tandoori with curry, cauliflower, chickpeas and mango relish; and boneless pork, cauliflower, mac ‘n’ cheese and braised greens.

Other participating chefs are Cat Cora, Ayesha Curry, Daina Falk and Melanie Moss, with more coming soon.

Eat | Drink Latest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

More on the Subject

Advertisement