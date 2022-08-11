Two new Oceanside rooftop bars lead list of latest restaurant openings
Two new rooftop cocktail lounges have opened at downtown Oceanside hotels in the past few weeks.
Cococabana Rooftop Bar, a 2,100-square-foot Caribbean-style cocktail bar with a small bites menu, has opened atop the Brick Hotel, a newly restored historic three-story hotel at 408 Pier View Way. Managed by Grind and Prosper Hospitality, Cococabana serves tropical cocktails and charcoal-grilled coconut curry clams, Wagyu skewers, roasted wild mushrooms, char-grilled cauliflower and more. A sister concept, Q&A Oyster Bar and Restaurant, will open later this month on the hotel’s ground floor. Cococabana opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and at noon on weekends. Call (760) 688-0033 or thebrickhotel.com/rooftop-bar.
A few blocks west, the Rooftop Bar on the sixth floor of the Mission Pacific Hotel has just reopened with a new theme that includes surf-themed cocktails, a shareable plates menu and weekend DJ entertainment. All of the cocktails are named for local surfing spots, including Stone Steps, Moonlight, Bird Rock, Torrey Pines and Sunset Cliffs. The small-plates menu includes Baja oysters, coconut salmon crudo, charred octopus, chicken ciabatta, beef short rib and vegetable pita. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 201 N. Myers St., Oceanside. missionpacifichotel.com
