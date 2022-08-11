Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Two new Oceanside rooftop bars lead list of latest restaurant openings

An artist's rendering of Cococabana rooftop bar at the Brick Hotel in Oceanside.
(Grind and Prosper Hospitality)

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Two new rooftop cocktail lounges have opened at downtown Oceanside hotels in the past few weeks.

Cococabana Rooftop Bar, a 2,100-square-foot Caribbean-style cocktail bar with a small bites menu, has opened atop the Brick Hotel, a newly restored historic three-story hotel at 408 Pier View Way. Managed by Grind and Prosper Hospitality, Cococabana serves tropical cocktails and charcoal-grilled coconut curry clams, Wagyu skewers, roasted wild mushrooms, char-grilled cauliflower and more. A sister concept, Q&A Oyster Bar and Restaurant, will open later this month on the hotel’s ground floor. Cococabana opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and at noon on weekends. Call (760) 688-0033 or thebrickhotel.com/rooftop-bar.

A few blocks west, the Rooftop Bar on the sixth floor of the Mission Pacific Hotel has just reopened with a new theme that includes surf-themed cocktails, a shareable plates menu and weekend DJ entertainment. All of the cocktails are named for local surfing spots, including Stone Steps, Moonlight, Bird Rock, Torrey Pines and Sunset Cliffs. The small-plates menu includes Baja oysters, coconut salmon crudo, charred octopus, chicken ciabatta, beef short rib and vegetable pita. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 201 N. Myers St., Oceanside. missionpacifichotel.com

The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside.
(AUDA)

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

