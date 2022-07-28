New immersive art gallery and restaurant-bar opens in Oceanside

Kevin Shin, the entrepreneur behind three food-and-drink outlets at the Fin Hotel in Oceanside, will open his fourth concept there on Saturday. KNVS (pronounced “canvas”) is both an immersive art gallery and a restaurant-bar.

KNVS will feature quarterly art exhibitions with a rotating seasonal menu inspired by the art on the walls. The debut exhibition is “The Floral Guild,” a show of whimsical, colorful and feminine paintings by Oceanside artist Margaret Alexis Chiaro. It runs through October.

The coordinating menu, co-created by chefs Michael Mitchem and Matthew Monko, includes a vegan ratatouille “bouquet” and a berry-cured salmon. KNVS beverage director Wyatt DeMars is also creating cocktails themed to Chiaro’s art, including the Love Bush, made with Jamaican rum, bell pepper and Chartreuse liqueur, and the Iris, made with rye, cognac and charcoal.

Shin, a Marine veteran and Culver City fire captain, also runs the Switchboard Restaurant, North Coast Roastery coffeehouse and Haetae, a Korean street food lounge at the Fin Hotel. KNVS hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Tuesdays at 1333 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. Visit knvs.bar.