Cookie, ice cream shops open in San Marcos

Maya's Cookies at North City in San Marcos.
(Courtesy of Maya’s Cookies)
By Pam Kragen
Two new dessert shops opened this month in North City, the large mixed-use development near Cal State San Marcos.

Maya’s Cookie’s, the 7-year-old vegan cookie company in San Diego owned by Maya Madsen, opened its second location on July 12 at 250 N. City Drive, Suite 8, San Marcos. Maya’s bills itself as the nation’s top-selling Black-owned gourmet vegan cookie company.

Also, Wynston’s Ice Cream, which opened two years ago in a tiny incubator-space storefront in North City, relocated July 17 to a much larger flagship store nearby. It will serve as both a retail store and the headquarters for the company’s ice-cream churning operation. Last winter, Wynston’s For the Wynn Chocolate flavor was named one of the top four chocolate ice creams in the country by the North American Ice Cream Association. The new location is at 250 N. City Drive, Suite 7. Visit wynstonsicecream.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

