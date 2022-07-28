Cookie, ice cream shops open in San Marcos

Two new dessert shops opened this month in North City, the large mixed-use development near Cal State San Marcos.

Maya’s Cookie’s, the 7-year-old vegan cookie company in San Diego owned by Maya Madsen, opened its second location on July 12 at 250 N. City Drive, Suite 8, San Marcos. Maya’s bills itself as the nation’s top-selling Black-owned gourmet vegan cookie company.

Also, Wynston’s Ice Cream, which opened two years ago in a tiny incubator-space storefront in North City, relocated July 17 to a much larger flagship store nearby. It will serve as both a retail store and the headquarters for the company’s ice-cream churning operation. Last winter, Wynston’s For the Wynn Chocolate flavor was named one of the top four chocolate ice creams in the country by the North American Ice Cream Association. The new location is at 250 N. City Drive, Suite 7. Visit wynstonsicecream.com.