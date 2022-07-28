Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Hamburger Hut reopens in new location in Encinitas

Dishes at newly opened Hamburger Hut in Leucadia.
(Hamburger Hut)
By Pam Kragen
Hamburger Hut — a quick-service burger eatery that was open only briefly last year before issues with the city of Encinitas forced its closure — reopened this month in a new full-service location with a new chef.

Owned by Mario Guerra’s Leucadia Co. restaurant group (Valentina, Moto Deli, Corner Pizza), Hamburger Hut has reopened in the former Priority Public House location at 576 N. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. New chef Alex Carballo has created a menu featuring grass-fed smash-style burgers, a Hut salad and Jabba rise (a twist on carne asada fries). The Hut can now sell alcohol, with a bar menu that includes mixed and frozen cocktails like Negroni and hurricane slushies.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit instagram.com/hamburger_hut.

