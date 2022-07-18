Coco Maya opens in Little Italy

Coco Maya by Miss B’s, a rooftop restaurant and bar serving Latin American and Caribbean food, opened earlier this month in Little Italy. Located in the former PrepKitchen space at 1660 India St., Coco Maya is the latest project from San Diego’s Grind & Prosper Hospitality Group. Coco Maya is a Yucatan-inspired spinoff of the company’s Miss B’s Coconut Club restaurant/bar in Mission Beach.

The restaurant serves a daily brunch menu as well as dinner service after 4 p.m. Unique dishes include the bokit sandwich, a stuffed fry bread from the French islands of Guadeloupe, and the cochinita pebil, a Mayan dish of slow-roasted suckling pig dish wrapped in banana leaves and presented in a clay pot that gets cracked tableside. There are also fresh seafood dishes, charcoal-roasted meats, salads, potato tostones and empanadillas. Visit inlovewiththecoco.com.