Coco Maya opens in Little Italy

A chayote salad at Coco Maya in Little Italy.
(Courtesy of Coco Maya)
By Pam Kragen
Coco Maya by Miss B’s, a rooftop restaurant and bar serving Latin American and Caribbean food, opened earlier this month in Little Italy. Located in the former PrepKitchen space at 1660 India St., Coco Maya is the latest project from San Diego’s Grind & Prosper Hospitality Group. Coco Maya is a Yucatan-inspired spinoff of the company’s Miss B’s Coconut Club restaurant/bar in Mission Beach.

The restaurant serves a daily brunch menu as well as dinner service after 4 p.m. Unique dishes include the bokit sandwich, a stuffed fry bread from the French islands of Guadeloupe, and the cochinita pebil, a Mayan dish of slow-roasted suckling pig dish wrapped in banana leaves and presented in a clay pot that gets cracked tableside. There are also fresh seafood dishes, charcoal-roasted meats, salads, potato tostones and empanadillas. Visit inlovewiththecoco.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

